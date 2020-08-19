Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|010
|002
|011
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Hernández (2). DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Espinal (1), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (3), Santander (10), Alberto (12). HR_Grichuk 2 (6). SF_Drury (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark W,2-1
|5
|
|9
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Borucki H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hatch H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dolis S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone L,1-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Eshelman
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:00.
