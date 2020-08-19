Listen Live Sports

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

August 19, 2020
 
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 36 2 10 1
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 2 1 Sisco c 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 Santander rf 3 0 1 0
Shaw 3b 4 2 1 0 Núñez dh 5 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 2 2 3 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0
Drury 2b 3 0 2 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0
Espinal ss 4 0 2 0 Valaika ss 4 0 2 1
Alford lf 2 0 0 0 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Biggio ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
McGuire c 4 0 0 0
Toronto 010 002 011 5
Baltimore 000 200 000 2

E_Hernández (2). DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Espinal (1), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (3), Santander (10), Alberto (12). HR_Grichuk 2 (6). SF_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark W,2-1 5 9 2 1 1 5
Borucki H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hatch H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3
Baltimore
Milone L,1-3 6 7 3 3 0 7
Eshelman 2 2 1 1 1 1
Fry 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00.

