Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

August 19, 2020 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 1 9
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .250
Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Shaw 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250
Grichuk cf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .344
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Drury 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .152
Espinal ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .263
Alford lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Biggio ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .235
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .095
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 10 1 3 8
Sisco c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .299
Núñez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233
Valaika ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .212
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .122
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Toronto 010 002 011_5 11 1
Baltimore 000 200 000_2 10 0

a-grounded out for Alford in the 7th.

E_Hernández (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Espinal (1), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (3), Santander (10), Alberto (12). HR_Grichuk 2 (6), off Milone. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (15), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (5), Valaika (5). SF_Drury.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Alford, Gurriel Jr., Espinal, Hernández); Baltimore 5 (Alberto, Sisco, Smith Jr., Núñez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_McGuire.

DP_Toronto 1 (Hernández, McGuire, Hernández).

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark W,2-1 5 9 2 1 1 5 94 4.76
Borucki H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Hatch H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.31
Dolis S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 3.27
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Milone L,1-3 6 7 3 3 0 7 89 4.12
Eshelman 2 2 1 1 1 1 37 3.77
Fry 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AF Central Command provides airlift support to Beirut after blast