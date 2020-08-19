Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 1 9 Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .250 Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Shaw 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .344 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Drury 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .152 Espinal ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .263 Alford lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Biggio ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .235 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .095

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 1 3 8 Sisco c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .299 Núñez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233 Valaika ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .212 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .122 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259

Toronto 010 002 011_5 11 1 Baltimore 000 200 000_2 10 0

a-grounded out for Alford in the 7th.

E_Hernández (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Espinal (1), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (3), Santander (10), Alberto (12). HR_Grichuk 2 (6), off Milone. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (15), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (5), Valaika (5). SF_Drury.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Alford, Gurriel Jr., Espinal, Hernández); Baltimore 5 (Alberto, Sisco, Smith Jr., Núñez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_McGuire.

DP_Toronto 1 (Hernández, McGuire, Hernández).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark W,2-1 5 9 2 1 1 5 94 4.76 Borucki H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Hatch H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.31 Dolis S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 3.27

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone L,1-3 6 7 3 3 0 7 89 4.12 Eshelman 2 2 1 1 1 1 37 3.77 Fry 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00.

