Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|9
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Shaw 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.344
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Biggio ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|1
|3
|8
|
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Núñez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.122
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Toronto
|010
|002
|011_5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000_2
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Alford in the 7th.
E_Hernández (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Espinal (1), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (3), Santander (10), Alberto (12). HR_Grichuk 2 (6), off Milone. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (15), Drury (1), Gurriel Jr. (5), Valaika (5). SF_Drury.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Alford, Gurriel Jr., Espinal, Hernández); Baltimore 5 (Alberto, Sisco, Smith Jr., Núñez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_McGuire.
DP_Toronto 1 (Hernández, McGuire, Hernández).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark W,2-1
|5
|
|9
|2
|1
|1
|5
|94
|4.76
|Borucki H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Hatch H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.31
|Dolis S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|3.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone L,1-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|89
|4.12
|Eshelman
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|37
|3.77
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:00.
