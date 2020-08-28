Listen Live Sports

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

August 28, 2020 10:15 pm
 
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 2 12
Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .331
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Iglesias dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .400
Núñez 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .282
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .318
Mountcastle lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .400
Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Valaika 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .191
Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 8 4 2 11
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Grichuk cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .311
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .263
Hernández rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .169
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McGuire c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .094
Panik ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Baltimore 000 002 010 1_4 11 0
Toronto 000 201 000 2_5 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 9th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Biggio (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (1), Guerrero Jr. (8), Jansen (2). HR_Núñez (7), off Romano; Guerrero Jr. (5), off Means; Hernández (12), off Means; Grichuk (9), off Sulser. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (3), Núñez (18), Alberto (14), Guerrero Jr. (14), Hernández (20), Grichuk 2 (23). CS_Mullins (1), Mountcastle (1). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Valaika); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Biggio). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Velazquez, Iglesias, Gurriel Jr..

DP_Baltimore 1 (Velazquez, Valaika, Núñez); Toronto 2 (Panik, Guerrero Jr.; Panik, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 4 4 2 2 1 3 74 8.59
Tate 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 28 4.26
Scott 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 2.08
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.02
Sulser L,1-3 1 2-3 1 2 1 0 1 20 3.68
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 6 8 2 2 1 7 98 3.16
Hatch H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.72
Romano BS,2-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.23
Bass 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.80
Dolis W,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1. WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:19.

