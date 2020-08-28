Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|12
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Iglesias dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Valaika 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|4
|2
|11
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.311
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McGuire c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Panik ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|010
|1_4
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|201
|000
|2_5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 9th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Biggio (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (1), Guerrero Jr. (8), Jansen (2). HR_Núñez (7), off Romano; Guerrero Jr. (5), off Means; Hernández (12), off Means; Grichuk (9), off Sulser. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (3), Núñez (18), Alberto (14), Guerrero Jr. (14), Hernández (20), Grichuk 2 (23). CS_Mullins (1), Mountcastle (1). S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Valaika); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Biggio). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Velazquez, Iglesias, Gurriel Jr..
DP_Baltimore 1 (Velazquez, Valaika, Núñez); Toronto 2 (Panik, Guerrero Jr.; Panik, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|74
|8.59
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|4.26
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.08
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.02
|Sulser L,1-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.68
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|98
|3.16
|Hatch H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.72
|Romano BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.23
|Bass
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.80
|Dolis W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1. WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:19.
