Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

August 28, 2020 10:15 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 36 5 8 4
Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 4 1 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 1 2 2
Iglesias dh 5 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 1
Núñez 1b 3 1 1 1 Hernández rf 3 1 1 1
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle lf 4 0 2 2 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0
Williams lf 0 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0
Valaika 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Jansen c 3 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 McGuire c 0 1 0 0
Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 Panik ss 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 002 010 1 4
Toronto 000 201 000 2 5

E_Biggio (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (1), Guerrero Jr. (8), Jansen (2). HR_Núñez (7), Guerrero Jr. (5), Hernández (12), Grichuk (9). S_Mullins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 4 4 2 2 1 3
Tate 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Scott 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sulser L,1-3 1 2-3 1 2 1 0 1
Toronto
Ryu 6 8 2 2 1 7
Hatch H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Romano BS,2-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Bass 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Dolis W,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:19.

