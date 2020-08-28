Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|4
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Iglesias dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|010
|1
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|201
|000
|2
|—
|5
E_Biggio (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (1), Guerrero Jr. (8), Jansen (2). HR_Núñez (7), Guerrero Jr. (5), Hernández (12), Grichuk (9). S_Mullins (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser L,1-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Hatch H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romano BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dolis W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:19.
