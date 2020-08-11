Toronto 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|4
|4
|4
|9
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Berti 2b-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Cervelli c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Harrison cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Alvarez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|5
|7
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Panik dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Alford pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Miami
|010
|000
|003
|0_4
|4
|2
|Toronto
|000
|003
|100
|1_5
|7
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Harrison in the 8th.
1-ran for Panik in the 10th.
E_Hernandez (1), Villar (2), Bichette (2). LOB_Miami 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Berti (2), Jansen (1), Biggio (1). HR_B.Anderson (3), off Ryu; Cervelli (3), off Bass; Bichette (3), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (10), Cervelli 3 (7), Bichette 3 (9), Biggio (8), Shaw (1). SB_Brinson (1), Biggio (2). S_Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Villar, Berti); Toronto 2 (Bichette). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Toronto 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Aguilar, Panik.
DP_Miami 1 (Forsythe, Villar); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|82
|2.79
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|4.50
|Sharp
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Tarpley L,2-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11
|3.18
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|92
|4.05
|Dolis H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.57
|Romano H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Bass BS,3-4
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|31
|3.86
|Cole W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
IBB_off Cole (Villar), off Tarpley (Bichette). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:20.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.