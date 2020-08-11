Toronto 5, Miami 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 4 4 4 9 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .200 Berti 2b-cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205 B.Anderson 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .306 Cervelli c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .200 Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .176 Harrison cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Alvarez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 5 7 Biggio 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .214 Bichette ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .286 Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .240 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Panik dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Alford pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .143 Jansen c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .161

Miami 010 000 003 0_4 4 2 Toronto 000 003 100 1_5 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Harrison in the 8th.

1-ran for Panik in the 10th.

E_Hernandez (1), Villar (2), Bichette (2). LOB_Miami 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Berti (2), Jansen (1), Biggio (1). HR_B.Anderson (3), off Ryu; Cervelli (3), off Bass; Bichette (3), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (10), Cervelli 3 (7), Bichette 3 (9), Biggio (8), Shaw (1). SB_Brinson (1), Biggio (2). S_Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Villar, Berti); Toronto 2 (Bichette). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Toronto 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Aguilar, Panik.

DP_Miami 1 (Forsythe, Villar); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 82 2.79 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.00 Shafer 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 4.50 Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Tarpley L,2-1 1-3 1 1 0 2 0 11 3.18

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 6 2 1 1 2 7 92 4.05 Dolis H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.57 Romano H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Bass BS,3-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 31 3.86 Cole W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

IBB_off Cole (Villar), off Tarpley (Bichette). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20.

