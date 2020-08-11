Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 5, Miami 4

August 11, 2020 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 4 4 4 9
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .200
Berti 2b-cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .176
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205
B.Anderson 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .306
Cervelli c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .200
Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Harrison cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Alvarez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 5 7
Biggio 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .214
Bichette ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .286
Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .240
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Panik dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Alford pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .143
Jansen c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .161
Miami 010 000 003 0_4 4 2
Toronto 000 003 100 1_5 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Harrison in the 8th.

1-ran for Panik in the 10th.

Advertisement

E_Hernandez (1), Villar (2), Bichette (2). LOB_Miami 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Berti (2), Jansen (1), Biggio (1). HR_B.Anderson (3), off Ryu; Cervelli (3), off Bass; Bichette (3), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (10), Cervelli 3 (7), Bichette 3 (9), Biggio (8), Shaw (1). SB_Brinson (1), Biggio (2). S_Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Villar, Berti); Toronto 2 (Bichette). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Toronto 4 for 7.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Aguilar, Panik.

DP_Miami 1 (Forsythe, Villar); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 82 2.79
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.00
Shafer 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 4.50
Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Tarpley L,2-1 1-3 1 1 0 2 0 11 3.18
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 6 2 1 1 2 7 92 4.05
Dolis H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.57
Romano H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Bass BS,3-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 31 3.86
Cole W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

IBB_off Cole (Villar), off Tarpley (Bichette). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future