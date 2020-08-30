Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 12 5 3 8 Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .324 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Iglesias dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .406 Núñez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .312 Mountcastle lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .393 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Williams cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .188 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 7 6 7 6 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Grichuk cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .307 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .216 Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .306 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .273 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Panik ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .196 1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .270 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088

Baltimore 010 003 001_5 12 0 Toronto 000 120 012_6 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Panik in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Núñez (8), Grichuk (6), Shaw (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Mountcastle 2 (2), off Roark. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (5), Severino (21), Iglesias (11), Guerrero Jr. (17), Biggio (19), Grichuk (24), Tellez (18), Hernández 2 (22). SB_Velazquez (3). CS_Williams (1). SF_Grichuk. S_Velazquez, McGuire 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino, Santander, Iglesias, Núñez); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Hernández, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Toronto 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alberto, Hernández. GIDP_Severino, Ruiz.

DP_Toronto 2 (Shaw, Biggio, Tellez; Panik, Biggio, Tellez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 4 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 63 6.59 Fry 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.93 Harvey, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 13.50 Scott, BS, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.03 Sulser, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 25 4.70

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 5 8 4 4 2 5 87 5.33 Kay 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.93 Reid-Foley 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00 Bass, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 10 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Scott 2-1. IBB_off Bass (Santander), off Sulser (Grichuk). HBP_Roark (Núñez). PB_McGuire (2).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:58.

