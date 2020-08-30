Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|3
|8
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Iglesias dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.406
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.393
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Williams cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|7
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Grichuk cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Panik ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.196
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Baltimore
|010
|003
|001_5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|000
|120
|012_6
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Panik in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Núñez (8), Grichuk (6), Shaw (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Mountcastle 2 (2), off Roark. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (5), Severino (21), Iglesias (11), Guerrero Jr. (17), Biggio (19), Grichuk (24), Tellez (18), Hernández 2 (22). SB_Velazquez (3). CS_Williams (1). SF_Grichuk. S_Velazquez, McGuire 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino, Santander, Iglesias, Núñez); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Hernández, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Toronto 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Alberto, Hernández. GIDP_Severino, Ruiz.
DP_Toronto 2 (Shaw, Biggio, Tellez; Panik, Biggio, Tellez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|63
|6.59
|Fry
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.93
|Harvey, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Scott, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.03
|Sulser, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|25
|4.70
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|87
|5.33
|Kay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.93
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Bass, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Scott 2-1. IBB_off Bass (Santander), off Sulser (Grichuk). HBP_Roark (Núñez). PB_McGuire (2).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:58.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.