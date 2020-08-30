Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

August 30, 2020 6:23 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 12 5 3 8
Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .324
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267
Iglesias dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .406
Núñez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .312
Mountcastle lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .393
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Williams cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .188
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 7 6 7 6
Biggio 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Grichuk cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .307
Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .216
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .306
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .273
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Panik ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .196
1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .270
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088
Baltimore 010 003 001_5 12 0
Toronto 000 120 012_6 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Panik in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Núñez (8), Grichuk (6), Shaw (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Mountcastle 2 (2), off Roark. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (5), Severino (21), Iglesias (11), Guerrero Jr. (17), Biggio (19), Grichuk (24), Tellez (18), Hernández 2 (22). SB_Velazquez (3). CS_Williams (1). SF_Grichuk. S_Velazquez, McGuire 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino, Santander, Iglesias, Núñez); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Hernández, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Toronto 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alberto, Hernández. GIDP_Severino, Ruiz.

DP_Toronto 2 (Shaw, Biggio, Tellez; Panik, Biggio, Tellez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 4 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 63 6.59
Fry 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.93
Harvey, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 13.50
Scott, BS, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.03
Sulser, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 25 4.70
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 5 8 4 4 2 5 87 5.33
Kay 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.93
Reid-Foley 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00
Bass, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 10 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Scott 2-1. IBB_off Bass (Santander), off Sulser (Grichuk). HBP_Roark (Núñez). PB_McGuire (2).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:58.

