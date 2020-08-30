Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Iglesias dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Panik ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|010
|003
|001
|—
|5
|Toronto
|000
|120
|012
|—
|6
DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Núñez (8), Grichuk (6), Shaw (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Mountcastle 2 (2). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Grichuk (1). S_Velazquez (2), McGuire 2 (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Fry
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Harvey, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Scott, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Kay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Roark pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Roark (Núñez).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:58.
