Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 12 5 Totals 30 6 7 6 Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 2 1 1 Iglesias dh 5 0 2 1 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 1 2 0 Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 Severino c 4 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 Mountcastle lf 4 2 3 3 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 Williams cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Panik ss 2 1 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 010 003 001 — 5 Toronto 000 120 012 — 6

DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Núñez (8), Grichuk (6), Shaw (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Mountcastle 2 (2). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Grichuk (1). S_Velazquez (2), McGuire 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore López 4 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 Fry 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Harvey, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Scott, BS, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sulser, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8 2-3 1 2 2 3 0

Toronto Roark 5 8 4 4 2 5 Kay 1 1 0 0 0 1 Reid-Foley 2 1 0 0 0 2 Bass, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 0

Roark pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Roark (Núñez).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:58.

