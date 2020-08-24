Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

August 24, 2020 6:56 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 10
Biggio 2b-rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .277
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .297
Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .248
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Hernández rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .138
Panik 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Espinal ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .167
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 3 7 5
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .304
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Choi 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .203
Tsutsugo dh 1 2 1 1 3 0 .178
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Adames ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .295
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Margot cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Zunino c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .136
a-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Toronto 001 001 301_6 7 1
Tampa Bay 010 200 010_4 8 2

a-pinch hit for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Espinal (1), Zunino (1), Adames (5). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Grichuk (5), Guerrero Jr. (5), Biggio (7), Adames (10), Zunino 2 (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), off Snell; Grichuk (7), off Loup; Tsutsugo (4), off Roark; Adames (3), off Roark. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (8), Gurriel Jr. (14), Grichuk 3 (19), Biggio (16), Tsutsugo (15), Adames 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier, Díaz 2, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Drury, Wendle, Adames. GIDP_Panik, Adames, Díaz.

DP_Toronto 3 (Biggio, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Panik, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi, Adames).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 5 6 3 3 3 2 96 4.91
Hatch, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 2 2 33 1.84
Dolis, H, 5 1 1 1 0 1 0 24 2.77
Romano, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.64
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 101 3.04
Thompson, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.68
García, H, 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 18 13.50
Loup, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 13 3.95
Banda 2 1 1 0 0 1 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1. HBP_Hatch (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:29.

