Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 4 10 Biggio 2b-rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .277 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .297 Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .248 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Hernández rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .138 Panik 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Espinal ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .167

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 3 7 5 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .304 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Choi 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Tsutsugo dh 1 2 1 1 3 0 .178 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Adames ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Margot cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Zunino c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .136 a-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Toronto 001 001 301_6 7 1 Tampa Bay 010 200 010_4 8 2

a-pinch hit for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Espinal (1), Zunino (1), Adames (5). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Grichuk (5), Guerrero Jr. (5), Biggio (7), Adames (10), Zunino 2 (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), off Snell; Grichuk (7), off Loup; Tsutsugo (4), off Roark; Adames (3), off Roark. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (8), Gurriel Jr. (14), Grichuk 3 (19), Biggio (16), Tsutsugo (15), Adames 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier, Díaz 2, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Drury, Wendle, Adames. GIDP_Panik, Adames, Díaz.

DP_Toronto 3 (Biggio, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Panik, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi, Adames).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 5 6 3 3 3 2 96 4.91 Hatch, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 2 2 33 1.84 Dolis, H, 5 1 1 1 0 1 0 24 2.77 Romano, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.64

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 101 3.04 Thompson, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.68 García, H, 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 18 13.50 Loup, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 13 3.95 Banda 2 1 1 0 0 1 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1. HBP_Hatch (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:29.

