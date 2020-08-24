Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|10
|
|Biggio 2b-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.297
|Drury 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.248
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Hernández rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Shaw dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Panik 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Espinal ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|7
|5
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.304
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Tsutsugo dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.178
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|a-Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Toronto
|001
|001
|301_6
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|200
|010_4
|8
|2
a-pinch hit for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Espinal (1), Zunino (1), Adames (5). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Grichuk (5), Guerrero Jr. (5), Biggio (7), Adames (10), Zunino 2 (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), off Snell; Grichuk (7), off Loup; Tsutsugo (4), off Roark; Adames (3), off Roark. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (8), Gurriel Jr. (14), Grichuk 3 (19), Biggio (16), Tsutsugo (15), Adames 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier, Díaz 2, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Drury, Wendle, Adames. GIDP_Panik, Adames, Díaz.
DP_Toronto 3 (Biggio, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Panik, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi, Adames).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|96
|4.91
|Hatch, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|1.84
|Dolis, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.77
|Romano, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.64
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|101
|3.04
|Thompson, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.68
|García, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|13.50
|Loup, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.95
|Banda
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1. HBP_Hatch (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:29.
