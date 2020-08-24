Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|Biggio 2b-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tsutsugo dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Hernández rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|a-Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|301
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|010
|200
|010
|—
|4
E_Espinal (1), Zunino (1), Adames (5). DP_Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Grichuk (5), Guerrero Jr. (5), Biggio (7), Adames (10), Zunino 2 (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), Grichuk (7), Tsutsugo (4), Adames (3).
|Toronto
|Roark
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hatch, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Dolis, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Romano, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Thompson, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Loup, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Banda
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hatch (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:29.
