Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

August 24, 2020 6:56 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 31 4 8 3
Biggio 2b-rf 4 2 2 1 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 3 Lowe rf 3 0 0 0
Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 1 Choi 1b 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 Tsutsugo dh 1 2 1 1
Hernández rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0
Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 2
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0
Panik 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 1 0 1 0
Espinal ss 3 2 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 0
a-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 001 001 301 6
Tampa Bay 010 200 010 4

E_Espinal (1), Zunino (1), Adames (5). DP_Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Grichuk (5), Guerrero Jr. (5), Biggio (7), Adames (10), Zunino 2 (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), Grichuk (7), Tsutsugo (4), Adames (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark 5 6 3 3 3 2
Hatch, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 2 2
Dolis, H, 5 1 1 1 0 1 0
Romano, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Snell 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 9
Thompson, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
García, H, 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
Loup, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Banda 2 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Hatch (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:29.

