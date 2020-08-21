Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 38 5 10 5 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 2 Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 5 0 2 1 Lowe 2b 4 3 1 1 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 2 3 2 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Adames pr 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 Hernández dh 3 1 1 1 Martínez ph 1 0 1 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Brosseau pr-1b 2 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 2 0 Drury 2b 4 2 2 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 0 0 0 Biggio rf 3 2 3 1 Margot ph-dh 3 0 1 0 Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0

Toronto 040 000 000 2 — 6 Tampa Bay 101 002 000 1 — 5

DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (5), Biggio (5), Grichuk (3), Choi (7), Martínez (4). HR_Hernández (9), Guerrero Jr. (4), Lowe (9), Díaz (2). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2). S_Espinal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Shoemaker 5 4 2 2 1 6 Borucki BS,0-1 0 2 2 2 2 0 Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cole 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hatch W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Romano S,1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 6 1-3 8 4 4 2 6 Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Loup L,3-1 2 2 2 1 0 1

Borucki pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

WP_Yarbrough.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_3:31.

