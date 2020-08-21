Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martínez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau pr-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Margot ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|040
|000
|000
|2
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|101
|002
|000
|1
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (5), Biggio (5), Grichuk (3), Choi (7), Martínez (4). HR_Hernández (9), Guerrero Jr. (4), Lowe (9), Díaz (2). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2). S_Espinal (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Borucki BS,0-1
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatch W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup L,3-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
Borucki pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
WP_Yarbrough.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_3:31.
