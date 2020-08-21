Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5

August 21, 2020 10:28 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 2 9
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .267
Grichuk cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .312
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Hernández dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .290
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Drury 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .179
Biggio rf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .270
Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 10 5 5 10
Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Lowe 2b 4 3 1 1 1 1 .326
Díaz 3b 3 2 3 2 2 0 .300
Adames pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Martínez ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .220
Brosseau pr-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .361
Wendle ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .295
Tsutsugo dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Margot ph-dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .172
Toronto 040 000 000 2_6 10 0
Tampa Bay 101 002 000 1_5 10 0

a-doubled for Choi in the 6th. b-popped out for Tsutsugo in the 6th. c-lined out for Jansen in the 8th.

1-ran for Martínez in the 6th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (5), Biggio (5), Grichuk (3), Choi (7), Martínez (4). HR_Hernández (9), off Yarbrough; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Yarbrough; Lowe (9), off Shoemaker; Díaz (2), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Hernández (17), Guerrero Jr. (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (16), Biggio (14), Lowe (24), Díaz 2 (8), Martínez 2 (9). CS_Wendle (1). SF_Gurriel Jr.. S_Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Shaw, McGuire); Tampa Bay 4 (Tsutsugo, Perez, Renfroe). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Espinal.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Choi; Díaz, Brosseau).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 5 4 2 2 1 6 74 4.91
Borucki BS,0-1 0 2 2 2 2 0 20 2.35
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.00
Cole 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 0.75
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.25
Hatch W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.13
Romano S,1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1 17 0.69
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 6 1-3 8 4 4 2 6 97 4.45
Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.90
Loup L,3-1 2 2 2 1 0 1 24 3.55

Borucki pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 2-0, Castillo 2-0. WP_Yarbrough.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_3:31.

