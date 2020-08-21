Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|9
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.312
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Biggio rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|5
|10
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.326
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.300
|Adames pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Martínez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Brosseau pr-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Margot ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Toronto
|040
|000
|000
|2_6
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|002
|000
|1_5
|10
|0
a-doubled for Choi in the 6th. b-popped out for Tsutsugo in the 6th. c-lined out for Jansen in the 8th.
1-ran for Martínez in the 6th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (5), Biggio (5), Grichuk (3), Choi (7), Martínez (4). HR_Hernández (9), off Yarbrough; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Yarbrough; Lowe (9), off Shoemaker; Díaz (2), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Hernández (17), Guerrero Jr. (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (16), Biggio (14), Lowe (24), Díaz 2 (8), Martínez 2 (9). CS_Wendle (1). SF_Gurriel Jr.. S_Espinal.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Shaw, McGuire); Tampa Bay 4 (Tsutsugo, Perez, Renfroe). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Espinal.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Choi; Díaz, Brosseau).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|74
|4.91
|Borucki BS,0-1
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|2.35
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.75
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.25
|Hatch W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.13
|Romano S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.69
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|4.45
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.90
|Loup L,3-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.55
Borucki pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 2-0, Castillo 2-0. WP_Yarbrough.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_3:31.
