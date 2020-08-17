Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika lf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sisco ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mullins cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|004
|000
|102
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 2. 2B_Santander (8). HR_Grichuk (3), Biggio (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,2-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Waguespack
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb L,1-2
|6
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Tate
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_2:45.
