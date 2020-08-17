Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 30 2 5 2 Biggio 2b 5 2 3 3 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 1 2 4 Santander rf 4 1 2 0 Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Severino dh 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Valaika lf-ss 3 0 0 0 Drury ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Sisco ph-c 1 0 0 0 Panik ss 3 2 1 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 Smith Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Mullins cf 2 1 1 0

Toronto 004 000 102 — 7 Baltimore 000 100 001 — 2

DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 2. 2B_Santander (8). HR_Grichuk (3), Biggio (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu W,2-1 6 4 1 1 0 3 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 2 Waguespack 1 1 1 1 1 1

Baltimore Cobb L,1-2 6 2-3 8 5 5 1 4 Tate 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 2

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:45.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.