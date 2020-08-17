Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

August 17, 2020 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 30 2 5 2
Biggio 2b 5 2 3 3 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 5 1 2 4 Santander rf 4 1 2 0
Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 1
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Severino dh 4 0 1 1
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Valaika lf-ss 3 0 0 0
Drury ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Sisco ph-c 1 0 0 0
Panik ss 3 2 1 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 0 0 Smith Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Mullins cf 2 1 1 0
Toronto 004 000 102 7
Baltimore 000 100 001 2

DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 2. 2B_Santander (8). HR_Grichuk (3), Biggio (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,2-1 6 4 1 1 0 3
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 2
Waguespack 1 1 1 1 1 1
Baltimore
Cobb L,1-2 6 2-3 8 5 5 1 4
Tate 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 2

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:45.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station