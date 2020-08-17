Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 9 7 2 6 Biggio 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .234 Grichuk cf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .327 Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Drury ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Panik ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .179 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .178

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 6 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Santander rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Severino dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .328 Valaika lf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Sisco ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Smith Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Mullins cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .167

Toronto 004 000 102_7 9 0 Baltimore 000 100 001_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Tellez in the 8th. b-struck out for Holaday in the 8th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 2. 2B_Santander (8). HR_Grichuk (3), off Cobb; Biggio (6), off Tate. RBIs_Biggio 3 (12), Grichuk 4 (8), Severino (19), Núñez (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Shaw); Baltimore 2 (Severino 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jansen, Núñez. GIDP_Valaika, Santander.

DP_Toronto 2 (Shaw, Biggio, Tellez; Panik, Biggio, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu W,2-1 6 4 1 1 0 3 86 3.46 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.60 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00 Waguespack 1 1 1 1 1 1 29 4.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb L,1-2 6 2-3 8 5 5 1 4 88 3.76 Tate 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 39 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:45.

