Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|2
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.327
|Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Drury ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Panik ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|6
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Valaika lf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sisco ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Smith Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Mullins cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Toronto
|004
|000
|102_7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Tellez in the 8th. b-struck out for Holaday in the 8th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 2. 2B_Santander (8). HR_Grichuk (3), off Cobb; Biggio (6), off Tate. RBIs_Biggio 3 (12), Grichuk 4 (8), Severino (19), Núñez (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Shaw); Baltimore 2 (Severino 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Jansen, Núñez. GIDP_Valaika, Santander.
DP_Toronto 2 (Shaw, Biggio, Tellez; Panik, Biggio, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu W,2-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|3.46
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.60
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Waguespack
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb L,1-2
|6
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|88
|3.76
|Tate
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_2:45.
