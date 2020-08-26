Toronto 9, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.350
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|4
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.307
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.255
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|0
|Toronto
|110
|200
|50x_9
|11
|0
LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (8), off Brewer; Tellez 2 (6), off Brewer. RBIs_Moreland (21), Grichuk 2 (21), Tellez 4 (17), Guerrero Jr. 3 (13). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Pillar, Devers); Toronto 1 (Biggio). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Espinal. GIDP_Verdugo, Gurriel Jr..
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Espinal, Tellez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brewer, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|80
|4.57
|Weber
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|47
|6.00
|Brice
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|7.53
|Osich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.59
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Merryweather
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|0.00
|Yamaguchi, W, 1-2
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|59
|4.26
|Dolis, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.57
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.98
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Weber 1-0, Brice 2-2. WP_Brice.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58.
