Toronto 9, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .350 Vázquez c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .226

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 9 4 6 Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .275 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .307 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .255 Tellez 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .254 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Espinal ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .270

Boston 000 100 000_1 3 0 Toronto 110 200 50x_9 11 0

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (8), off Brewer; Tellez 2 (6), off Brewer. RBIs_Moreland (21), Grichuk 2 (21), Tellez 4 (17), Guerrero Jr. 3 (13). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Pillar, Devers); Toronto 1 (Biggio). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Espinal. GIDP_Verdugo, Gurriel Jr..

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Espinal, Tellez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brewer, L, 0-2 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 4 80 4.57 Weber 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 47 6.00 Brice 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 7.53 Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.59

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Merryweather 2 1 0 0 0 3 36 0.00 Yamaguchi, W, 1-2 4 2 1 1 2 2 59 4.26 Dolis, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.57 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.98 Reid-Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Weber 1-0, Brice 2-2. WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58.

