Toronto 9, Boston 1

August 26, 2020 9:51 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .350
Vázquez c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 9 4 6
Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .307
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .255
Tellez 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .254
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Espinal ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .270
Boston 000 100 000_1 3 0
Toronto 110 200 50x_9 11 0

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (8), off Brewer; Tellez 2 (6), off Brewer. RBIs_Moreland (21), Grichuk 2 (21), Tellez 4 (17), Guerrero Jr. 3 (13). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Pillar, Devers); Toronto 1 (Biggio). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Espinal. GIDP_Verdugo, Gurriel Jr..

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Espinal, Tellez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brewer, L, 0-2 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 4 80 4.57
Weber 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 47 6.00
Brice 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 7.53
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.59
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Merryweather 2 1 0 0 0 3 36 0.00
Yamaguchi, W, 1-2 4 2 1 1 2 2 59 4.26
Dolis, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.57
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.98
Reid-Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Weber 1-0, Brice 2-2. WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58.

