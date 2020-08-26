Listen Live Sports

Toronto 9, Boston 1

August 26, 2020 9:51 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 34 9 11 9
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 2
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 1 1 0
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 3
Vázquez c 2 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 3 4
Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 McGuire c 4 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal ss 3 1 2 0
Boston 000 100 000 1
Toronto 110 200 50x 9

DP_Boston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), Grichuk (8), Tellez 2 (6). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Brewer, L, 0-2 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 4
Weber 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Brice 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Merryweather 2 1 0 0 0 3
Yamaguchi, W, 1-2 4 2 1 1 2 2
Dolis, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reid-Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58.

