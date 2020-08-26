Toronto 9, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|110
|200
|50x
|—
|9
DP_Boston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Vázquez (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (7). HR_Moreland (8), Grichuk (8), Tellez 2 (6). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brewer, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Weber
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Brice
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Osich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merryweather
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yamaguchi, W, 1-2
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Dolis, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Brice.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58.
