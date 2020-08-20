Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 8 9 8 Totals 28 9 8 8 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 3 Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 0 0 Harper rf 2 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 3 3 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 Hernández rf 3 2 2 2 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 0 Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 3 Realmuto ph 1 0 1 1 Panik ss 3 0 0 0 Walker 2b 2 0 0 1 Espinal ss 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 1 1 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 Kingery cf-2b 2 1 0 0 Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 700 000 1 — 8 Toronto 200 007 x — 9

E_Kingery (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Knapp (2), McCutchen (3), Bohm (3). HR_Hernández (8), Tellez (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez 5 5 4 4 2 7 Brogdon 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Neris L,1-1 BS,2-5 1-3 1 3 0 1 1 McClain 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Toronto Thornton 2-3 5 6 6 1 1 Waguespack 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Yamaguchi 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 Kay W,2-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Cole S,1-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Kay pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Waguespack (Kingery). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:06.

