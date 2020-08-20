Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|28
|9
|8
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Panik ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Espinal ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery cf-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|700
|000
|1
|—
|8
|Toronto
|200
|007
|x
|—
|9
E_Kingery (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Knapp (2), McCutchen (3), Bohm (3). HR_Hernández (8), Tellez (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Walker (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Neris L,1-1 BS,2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McClain
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Waguespack
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Yamaguchi
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Kay W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cole S,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Kay pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Waguespack (Kingery). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:06.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.