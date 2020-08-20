Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 8 9 8 3 9 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203 Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .338 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .315 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .308 Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Realmuto ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Walker 2b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .190 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Knapp c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .438 Kingery cf-2b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .111

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 9 8 8 5 8 Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .244 Grichuk cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .306 Tellez 1b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .250 Hernández rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .289 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .241 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .268 Panik ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Espinal ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .160 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Philadelphia 700 000 1_8 9 2 Toronto 200 007 x_9 8 0

a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. b-singled for Bruce in the 7th.

E_Kingery (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Knapp (2), McCutchen (3), Bohm (3). HR_Hernández (8), off Velasquez; Tellez (4), off Velasquez; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Brogdon. RBIs_Gregorius (15), Bohm (3), Walker (1), Knapp (4), McCutchen 3 (12), Realmuto (21), Hernández 2 (16), Tellez 3 (13), Gurriel Jr. 3 (9). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Walker, Quinn); Toronto 4 (Panik, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 10; Toronto 3 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 5 4 4 2 7 90 7.62 Brogdon 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 16.88 Neris L,1-1 BS,2-5 1-3 1 3 0 1 1 20 6.75 McClain 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.86

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 2-3 5 6 6 1 1 32 13.50 Waguespack 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 47 3.97 Yamaguchi 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 54 5.19 Kay W,2-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.38 Cole S,1-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1, McClain 1-0, Waguespack 2-2, Cole 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Kingery). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:06.

