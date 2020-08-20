Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

August 20, 2020 4:04 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 8 9 8 3 9
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .338
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .315
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .308
Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Realmuto ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Walker 2b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .190
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Knapp c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .438
Kingery cf-2b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .111
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 9 8 8 5 8
Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .244
Grichuk cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .306
Tellez 1b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .250
Hernández rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .289
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .241
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .268
Panik ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Espinal ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jansen c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .160
Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Philadelphia 700 000 1_8 9 2
Toronto 200 007 x_9 8 0

a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. b-singled for Bruce in the 7th.

E_Kingery (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Knapp (2), McCutchen (3), Bohm (3). HR_Hernández (8), off Velasquez; Tellez (4), off Velasquez; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Brogdon. RBIs_Gregorius (15), Bohm (3), Walker (1), Knapp (4), McCutchen 3 (12), Realmuto (21), Hernández 2 (16), Tellez 3 (13), Gurriel Jr. 3 (9). SF_Walker.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Walker, Quinn); Toronto 4 (Panik, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 10; Toronto 3 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 5 4 4 2 7 90 7.62
Brogdon 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 16.88
Neris L,1-1 BS,2-5 1-3 1 3 0 1 1 20 6.75
McClain 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.86
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 2-3 5 6 6 1 1 32 13.50
Waguespack 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 47 3.97
Yamaguchi 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 54 5.19
Kay W,2-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.38
Cole S,1-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1, McClain 1-0, Waguespack 2-2, Cole 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Kingery). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

T_3:06.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired