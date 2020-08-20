Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|8
|9
|8
|3
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Walker 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.438
|Kingery cf-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|9
|8
|8
|5
|8
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernández rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Panik ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Espinal ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Shaw ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Philadelphia
|700
|000
|1_8
|9
|2
|Toronto
|200
|007
|x_9
|8
|0
a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. b-singled for Bruce in the 7th.
E_Kingery (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Knapp (2), McCutchen (3), Bohm (3). HR_Hernández (8), off Velasquez; Tellez (4), off Velasquez; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Brogdon. RBIs_Gregorius (15), Bohm (3), Walker (1), Knapp (4), McCutchen 3 (12), Realmuto (21), Hernández 2 (16), Tellez 3 (13), Gurriel Jr. 3 (9). SF_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Walker, Quinn); Toronto 4 (Panik, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 10; Toronto 3 for 6.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|90
|7.62
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|16.88
|Neris L,1-1 BS,2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.75
|McClain
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.86
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|32
|13.50
|Waguespack
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|47
|3.97
|Yamaguchi
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|54
|5.19
|Kay W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.38
|Cole S,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1, McClain 1-0, Waguespack 2-2, Cole 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Kingery). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:06.
