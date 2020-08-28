Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

August 28, 2020 10:16 pm
 
Toronto FC 0 1 1
Montreal 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 2 (penalty kick), 50th minute.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush, Jonathan Sirois.

Yellow Cards_Wanyama, Montreal, 57th; Camacho, Montreal, 68th; Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Stephanie Fortin, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Laurent Ciman, 81st); Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Liam Fraser, 80th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Patrick Mullins (Nick DeLeon, 18th), Pablo Piatti (Tsubasa Endoh, 81st).

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jukka Raitala; Lassi Lappalainen, Maciel, Amar Sejdic (Shamit Shome, 69th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti (Orji Okwonkwo, 71st).

