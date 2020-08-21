Toronto FC extends regular-season unbeaten streak to 17

TORONTO (AP) — Richie Laryea scored in the 17th minute and Toronto FC extended its regular-season unbeaten streak to 17 games with a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.

Toronto owns the fifth-longest unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer history and is two away from tying the 2004-05 Columbus Crew and 2010 Dallas FC for the record. Toronto ended last year’s regular season on a 10-game unbeaten streak and has gone 4-0-3 this year.

Laryea got his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and beat Vancouver’s Thomas Hasal from just outside the box. Pozuelo picked up his league-leading seventh assist.

Toronto beat Vancouver (2-5-0) for the second time in four days.

Advertisement

Quentin Westberg made one save for Toronto and picked up his first shutout of the season. Hasal had sevem saves for Vancouver.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for the victory over Minnesota.

Kansas City (5-1-0) has won three games in a row, with its lone loss to the Loons. Minnesota (3-1-2) entered as one of four unbeaten teams in the MLS.

Gadi was left alone along the left side and chipped it to the penalty spot for an open Roger Espinoza. It was just past the reach of Espinoza and scooted by goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh into the corner of the net.

Minnesota tied it in the 32nd minute on an own goal by Jaylin Lindsey. Ethan Finlay took a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box that went off the foot of Lindsey and had goalkeeper Tim Melia diving the other way.

Michael Boxall made it 2-1 in the 55th when he mishit Johnny Russell’s cross into his own goal.

D.C. UNITED 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Hamid made two saves to help D.C. United play FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw.

The teams combined for just three shots on goal, but both had attempts hit the woodwork. Donovan Pines headed a free kick off the crossbar in the eighth minute for D.C. United (1-2-3). Jurgen Locadia had a breakaway shot in the 84th but Hamid came out of his area to pressure the attempt and it went off the far post.

Przemyslaw Tyton’s save for FC Cincinnati (2-3-1) came in the 24th minute on Ulises Segura’s shot from a tough angle.

FC DALLAS 0, DYNAMO 0, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Jimmy Mauer made six saves help FC Dallas tie Houston.

The Dynamo had the best scoring chance, with Mauer stopping Christian Ramirez’s shot from 10 yards in the 27th minute.

Dallas (1-1-3) was playing its third match in 10 days and hasn’t scored. Houston (0-2-4) remains one of three winless teams in MLS.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.