Tour de France Results

Sunday 2nd Stage At Nice A 115.5 mile ride from Nice Haut Pays to Nice

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 4:55:27

2. Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, same time..

3. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :01 behind

4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, :02

5. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time.

6. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, same time.

8. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

9. Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

10. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Pro Cycling, same time.

11. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time.

12. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

13. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time.

14. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

15. Pierre Latour, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

16. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, same time.

17. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

18. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

19. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis, same time.

20. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

Overall Standings (2 stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 8:41:35

2. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :04

3. Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, :07

4. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :17

5. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Davide Formolo, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

9. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

10. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

