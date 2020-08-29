Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour de France Results

August 29, 2020 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday
1st Stage
At Nice

A 97.mile ride from Nice to Nice Moyen Pays

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 3:46:23.

2. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

3. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

4. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

Advertisement

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, same time.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo , Italy, NTT Pro Cycling, same time.

8. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Direct Energie, same time.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

11. Oliver Naesen , Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

12. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.

13. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

14. Luka Mezgec, Slovakia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

15. Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time.

16. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time.

17. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

18. Connor Swift , Great Britian, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

19. Caleb Ewan, Australian, Lotto Soudal, same time.

20. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

Also

41. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

85. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Pro Cycling, :same time.

Overall Standings
(1 stages)

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Emirates, 3 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds

2. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek, at 4 seconds.

3. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, 6.

4. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 10.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 10.

6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, 10.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, NTT Pro Cycling, 10.

8. Bryan Coquard, France, Vital Concept P/B KTM, 10.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Direct Energie, 10.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek, 10.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired