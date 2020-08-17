Listen Live Sports

Toussaint expected to start as Braves host the Nationals

August 17, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (8-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-10, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 9.69 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had a WHIP of 1.36 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 298 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

