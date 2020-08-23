Trout drives in 3 as Angels beat Athletics 4-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 4-3 Saturday to snap the Athletics’ nine-game home winning streak.

The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.

Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2 1/3 innings for his first win with Los Angeles.

Matt Chapman homered for AL West-leading Oakland. Chris Bassitt (2-1) permitted four runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s home run leading off the ninth inning gave Los Angeles a win over slumping Colorado.

Bellinger drove a slider from Daniel Bard (1-2) just over the glove of Rockies right fielder Sam Hilliard for his seventh home run of the season and the second walk-off shot of his career. Chris Taylor also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11. They are 12-2 this season when hitting at least two home runs.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win after coming on to get the last out of the ninth inning.

Hilliard homered for the Rockies, who have dropped six straight. Trevor Story added two hits.

WHITE SOX 7, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the White Sox again powered past the Cubs for their seventh straight win.

Abreu connected in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Wrigley Field for the first three-homer game of the All-Star slugger’s career. He went 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. He has 10 homers and 27 RBIs this season.

Rookie Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal also homered for the White Sox, giving the South Siders 11 in the first two games of the series.

The Cubs dropped their second straight and are 3-7 since getting off to a 13-3 start.

Gio González (1-1) tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 13, ASTROS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit three home runs and rookie Jake Cronenworth launched a grand slam in a wild nine-run second inning, making San Diego the first team in major league history to hit five slams in six games.

Grisham had his first three-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs. Zach Davies (4-2), who came over from Milwaukee with Grisham in an offseason deal, pitched eight brilliant innings to give the beat-up bullpen a much-needed rest and help the Padres win their sixth consecutive game.

Cronenworth became the 20th Padres rookie to hit a grand slam. It was his third homer of the year and he had his first three-hit game.

Wil Myers opened the second inning with a homer and Grisham hit a three-run shot with one out, with Cronenworth aboard on a single. Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch from rookie Brandon Bielak (3-1), who made way for Humberto Castellanos. Both teams were warned by the umpires, and Houston’s Martin Maldonado was ejected from the dugout.

Grisham also hit a leadoff shot and Machado had a solo shot with one out in the first.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game, overshadowing a record-tying night for Zac Gallen as streaking San Francisco beat Arizona.

Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded against reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh inning to break open a tight game. Brandon Belt singled twice and had an RBI.

Yastrzemski also made a spectacular defensive play when he crashed into the right-field wall to take away a hit from Ketel Marte in the sixth, helping the Giants win their fifth straight.

Anderson (1-1) was sharp all night, allowing an unearned run while striking out four with one hit batter. The lefty retired 15 straight after giving up a one-out double to Marte in the first inning.

After the Diamondbacks tied the game with an unearned run off Anderson, the Giants batted around in the seventh. Matt Grace (0-1) issued a pair of walks sandwiched around a pinch-hit double by Joey Bart. Yastrzemski and Dickerson followed with walks off Guerra to force in a pair of runs, and Belt’s single made it 5-1.

RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 1, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pinch hitter Kevin Kiermaier singled in the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay ended Toronto’s six-game winning streak.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth and it stayed 1-all until each team began the 10th with an automatic runner on second base.

After Anthony Banda (1-0) got Travis Shaw to ground into an inning-ending double play in the top half, the Rays won it.

A groundout and walk put runners at the corners. Kiermaier batted for Michael Brosseau and singled off Anthony Bass (1-1).

The Blue Jays were bidding for their first seven-game winning streak since 2016.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano homered, leading Minnesota to the road win.

Randy Dobnak (5-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, continuing his brilliant start to the season. The former undrafted free agent gave up a homer to Alex Gordon but otherwise kept dodging trouble on a hot, humid night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals’ Brady Singer (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings in his third straight start against Minnesota.

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, powering the Pirates to the victory.

Pittsburgh collected 14 hits for the second straight day, good enough for its first win streak since last September. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Derek Holland (1-1) surrendered one run in five innings in his 300th major league appearance.

Keston Hiura and Jedd Gyorko homered for Milwaukee. Josh Lindblom (1-1) gave up three runs in four innings as the Brewers lost for the fourth time in five games.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 4, 1st game

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3, 2nd game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixto Sanchez allowed six hits over five innings to win his major league debut, and Miami earned a split of a doubleheader.

The Nationals won the opener 5-4 as their bullpen retired all seven batters it faced to halt a Marlins’ rally.

Sanchez (1-0), who was acquired as part of the trade that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia last season, touched 100 mph with his fastball in the first inning and was comfortable for much of his outing. He struck out four without walking a batter, and the only damage Washington did was on Yan Gomes’ solo homer in the third and Victor Robles’ two-run shot in the fifth.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the seventh to collect his fifth save in as many tries.

Washington also had one of its top prospects making his big league debut in the nightcap. Right-hander Wil Crowe (0-1) allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer in the third and Nationals reliever Seth Romero allowed two inherited runners to score after entering in the fourth.

Kyle Finnegan kicked off a perfect performance by Washington’s bullpen and Trea Turner scored two runs, helping the Nationals win the first game.

Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a bases-loaded jam he inherited from Max Scherzer, earning his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.

Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer for Miami. Daniel Castano (0-2) recorded only one out in his third major league start, yielding two runs.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth to lift Cleveland.

McKenzie (1-0) went six innings, allowing two hits on a Willi Castro homer and a Jeimer Candelario double. The 23-year-old right-hander notched his first strikeout on three pitches to Miguel Cabrera in the first.

Santana’s two-out double came off reliever John Schreiber and gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead and Roberto Perez followed with an RBI single. Carlos Santana had a sacrifice fly in the seventh and César Hernández singled in the Indians’ final run in the eighth.

Matthew Boyd (0-4) pitched a season-high 5 1/3 innings for Detroit but remained winless in seven starts dating to Sept. 22, 2019.

Francisco Lindor and Hernández each had three hits for Cleveland, which has won 21 of its last 22 games against Detroit.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win to lead St. Louis.

Kim gave up three hits, walked none and struck out three. This was his third game for St. Louis and second start.

Cardinals relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for three innings. Gallegos earned his first save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Harrison Bader homered on Wade Miley’s first pitch of the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. The homer snapped a season-long homerless streak of 39 1/3 innings by Reds pitching.

Tommy Edman’s two-run single put the Cardinals ahead in the third.

Miley (0-3) gave up three runs in a season-high five innings. He had failed to survive the second inning in his first two starts.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and Atlanta spoiled Brandon Workman’s debut with Philadelphia.

Workman, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead.

After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman (0-1) a loss in the bottom half. With two out and the bases loaded, Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle.

On the play before Duvall’s hit, the winning run was wiped out by a video review. Shortstop Didi Gregorius threw home on Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder. Umpire Chad Whitson called pinch runner Alex Jackson safe before a review showed catcher J.T. Realmuto tagged the plate.

Harper also hit the second-longest homer of his career in the first inning of the Phillies’ fifth consecutive loss. His sacrifice fly in the ninth drove in Neil Walker, who slid in safely despite a strong throw by rookie left fielder Cristian Pache.

It was the first blown lead in five tries for Braves closer Mark Melancon.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pedro Severino singled in the winning run in the 10th inning to punctuate a poor performance by Boston’s revamped bullpen, and Baltimore snapped a six-game losing streak.

Red Sox starter Martin Pérez gave up five hits over seven innings and left with a 3-1 lead. That left it up to Boston’s new-look bullpen to seal the victory. One night earlier, the rebuilding Red Sox traded veteran relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman to Philadelphia for a pair of young starters.

Josh Taylor got two quick outs before issuing a walk, and Anthony Santander followed with a game-tying homer inside the left-field foul pole.

Boston used three straight walks off Cole Sulser in the 10th to regain the lead, but in the bottom half Matt Barnes (1-2) let in the tying run on a wild pitch before Severino hit a liner to left-center with the bases loaded and one out.

Miguel Castro (1-0) got the final two outs in the 10th to help the Orioles end Boston’s modest three-game winning streak.

MARINERS 10, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total and Seattle beat Texas.

White had a two-run double to cap Seattle’s three-run first inning, and added the final big blow of the night to Texas starter Jordan Lyles with a three-run shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield allowed just one run in six strong innings and won his second straight decision. Sheffield (2-2) has thrown six innings in each of his past three starts and allowed two earned runs with 16 strikeouts.

Lyles (1-3) was roughed up for the second straight start. He allowed seven earned runs in his last outing against San Diego and was knocked around for eight earned runs and 11 hits by the Mariners.

