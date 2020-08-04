Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

August 4, 2020 5:02 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day-IL, Purchased contract of RHP Brady Hail from the Shaumburg training facility and designated OF Luis Basabe for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training Site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to their alternate training site. Activated RF Austin Meadows from the 10-day-IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Rich Hill on 10-day-IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to their alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Jordan Weems on the 10-day-IL and recalled RHP James Kaprielian from their alternate site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day-IL and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL and placed C Yadier Molina, INF Paul DeJong, INF Edmundo Sosa, RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Junior Fernandez and RHP Kodi Whitley on the IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto and RHP Wander Suero from IL and optioned Andrew Stevenson to the alternate training site(Fredericksburg).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Vincent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Mike Bell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out. Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Justin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve-COVID-19 list and waived LS Rex Sunahara and CB Cordrea Tankersley.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed LB Markus Golden.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Lesean McCoy.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned Damian Riat to Geneve-Servette Hockey Club,and Tobias Geisser to EV Zug(Swiss National League).

