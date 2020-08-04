Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day-IL, Purchased contract of RHP Brady Hail from the alternate training site and designated OF Luis Basabe for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training Site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to their alternate training site. Activated RF Austin Meadows from the 10-day-IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Rich Hill on 10-day-IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to their alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Jordan Weems on the 10-day-IL and recalled RHP James Kaprielian from their alternate site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Select RHP Joey Gerber from alternate training site, Recall LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on 10-day IL(retroactive to Aug. 3). Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day-IL and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHPs Sandy Alcantara, Jeff Brigham, Robert Dugger, Yimi Garcia, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Ryne Stanek; LHP Adan Conley, Cabe Smith and Alex Vesia; C Chad Wallach, INF Sean Rodriguez and Miguel Rojas on the IL. Recalled RHPs Jorge Guzman, Justin Shafer and Jordan Yamamoto, LHP Josh D. Smith and OF Monte Harrison. Reinstated OF Lewis Brinson and OF Matt Joyce from the IL. Selected the contracts of LHP Dan Castano, RHP Josh A. Smith, RHP Nick Vincent, C Ryan Lavarnway and INF Eddy Alvarez.

NEW YORK METS — Selected OF Billy Hamilton from the alternate training site. Placed INF Robinson Cano on the IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL and placed C Yadier Molina, INF Paul DeJong, INF Edmundo Sosa, RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Junior Fernandez and RHP Kodi Whitley on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto and RHP Wander Suero from IL and optioned Andrew Stevenson to the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Rojesterman, DE Austin Larkin and DE Bryson Young.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Vincent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Mike Bell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out. Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Justin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson, MLB Marquel Lee, DT P.J. Hall and TE Paul Butler.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve-COVID-19 list and waived LS Rex Sunahara and CB Cordrea Tankersley.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Brian Cole and WR Justin Jefferson from resevre/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Armon Watts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Returned DT P.J. Hall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OG Ben Braden.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed LB Markus Golden.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Shawn Poindexter and DL Kentavius Street from the active/physically unable to preform list. Activated RB Jeff Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Richie James from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed on the active/non-football injury list. Waived DB D.J. Reed and S Chris Edwards.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Lesean McCoy.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman. Waived DB Maurice Smith and DE Cameron Malveaux.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned Damian Riat to Geneve-Servette Hockey Club,and Tobias Geisser to EV Zug(Swiss National League).

