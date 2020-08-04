Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day-IL, Purchased contract of RHP Brady Hail from the alternate training site and designated OF Luis Basabe for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training Site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected OF Jo Adell. Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Cam Bedrosian on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Rich Hill on 10-day-IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to their alternate training site. Outrighted C Chris Ianetta to their alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Jordan Weems on the 10-day-IL and recalled RHP James Kaprielian from their alternate site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Select RHP Joey Gerber from alternate training site, Recall LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on 10-day IL(retroactive to Aug. 3). Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to their alternate training site. Activated RF Austin Meadows from the 10-day-IL. Recalled 1B Brian O’Grady from their alternate training site. Placed CF Manuel Margot on the bereavement list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Joely Rodriguez from 10-day IL. Placed 1B Greg bird on 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day-IL and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHPs Sandy Alcantara, Jeff Brigham, Robert Dugger, Yimi Garcia, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Ryne Stanek; LHP Adan Conley, Caleb Smith and Alex Vesia; C Chad Wallach, INF Sean Rodriguez and Miguel Rojas on the IL. Recalled RHPs Jorge Guzman, Justin Shafer and Jordan Yamamoto, LHP Josh D. Smith and OF Monte Harrison. Reinstated OF Lewis Brinson and OF Matt Joyce from the IL. Selected the contracts of LHP Dan Castano, RHP Josh A. Smith, RHP Nick Vincent, C Ryan Lavarnway and INF Eddy Alvarez. Activated LHP Brian Moran.

NEW YORK METS — Selected OF Billy Hamilton from the alternate training site. Placed INF Robinson Cano on the IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to their alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Patino from Padres Alternate Training Site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL and placed C Yadier Molina, INF Paul DeJong, INF Edmundo Sosa, RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Junior Fernandez and RHP Kodi Whitley on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto and RHP Wander Suero from IL and optioned Andrew Stevenson to the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Rojesterman, DE Austin Larkin and DE Bryson Young.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OG Koda Martin.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Vincent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Mike Bell and OL Spencer Long.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed RB Trenton Cannon off of waivers from New York Jets..

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out. Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Justin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived MLB Marquel Lee.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve-COVID-19 list and waived LS Rex Sunahara and CB Cordrea Tankersley.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Brian Cole and WR Justin Jefferson from resevre/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Armon Watts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Returned DT P.J. Hall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DT Taylor Stallworth.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived DE Wyatt Ray.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed LB Markus Golden.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed TE Caleb Wilson of of waivers and Placed G Brandon Brooks on active/PUP.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Shawn Poindexter and DL Kentavius Street from the PUP list. Activated RB Jeff Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Richie James from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed on the active/non-football injury list. Waived DB D.J. Reed and S Chris Edwards.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Lesean McCoy.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

HOCKEY

NHL — Fined Florida Panthers D Mike Matheson $2,500 for high-sticking.

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned Damian Riat to Geneve-Servette Hockey Club,and Tobias Geisser to EV Zug(Swiss National League).

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Announced Jordan Stampler will join their baseball staff as Director of Player Development.

