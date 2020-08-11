Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Jeison Guzman from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Willi Castro from Alternate Training Site. Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 8, 2020.

SOCCER Major League

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship for the remainder 2020 season with the right to recall Billingsley at any time throughout the duration of the loan.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN BULLDOGS — Adam Phillips named men’s hockey assistant coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Blake Beck joins Golden Eagle baseball staff as assistant coach.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY — Head coach Jim Koerner has been selected to coach with USA Baseball.

