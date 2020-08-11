Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — ” Transferred LHP John Means from the Bereavement List to the IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Leury Garcia on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Zach Plesac on Restricted list. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site. Activated OF Tyler Naquin from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Willi Castro from Alternate Training Site. Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — MLB has suspended Alex Cintron for 20 games and an undisclosed fine for his role in benches-clearing incident on August 9th against the Oakland A’s. Activated LHP Brooks Raley and optioned RHP Carlos Sanabria to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Jeison Guzman from alternate training site. Announced that RHP Carlos Hernandez and LHP Asa Lacy have been added to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. Optioned C Williams Astudillo to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — MLB has suspended OF Ramon Laureano for 6 games and an undisclosed fine for charging the Houston Astro’s dugout on August 9th.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Add INF Derek Dietrich and LHP Wes Benjamin to active roster. Optioned Jimmy Herget and INF Anderson Tejada to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 8, 2020.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated OF/1B Ryan Braun fron the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez and RHP Paul Sewald to alternate training site. Activated RHPs Brad Brach and Walker Lockett from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Blake Parker and RHP Connor Brogdon from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Pivetta to Lehigh Valley IronPids (IL). Designated for assignment RHP Trevor Kelly and OF Nick Williams.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE COLTS — Signed DB Tavon Wilson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Ramiz Ahmed.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Levonta Taylor.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo. Placed LB Brandon King on the reserve/PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Cody White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Reggie Gilbert. Placed OLB Vic Beasley on the NFI list.

HOCKEY EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Re-sign G Brad Barone.

SOCCER Major League

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship for the remainder 2020 season with the right to recall Billingsley at any time throughout the duration of the loan.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN BULLDOGS — Adam Phillips named men’s hockey assistant coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Blake Beck joins Golden Eagle baseball staff as assistant coach.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY — Head coach Jim Koerner has been selected to coach with USA Baseball.

