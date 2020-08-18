Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that Texas Rangers RHP Ian Gibaut has received a three-game suspension and fined for his actions Monday night against the San Diego Padres. Chris Woodward has received a one-game suspension and fined as a result of Gibaut’s actions.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Jose Iglesias on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to August 16. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Greg Allen from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Tarik Skubai from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled IF Taylor Jones from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jody Mercer to a minor league contract and assigned him to the alternate training site. Transferred C Wynston Sawyer to the 60-man roster and assigned him to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated OF Ramon Laureano.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site. Optioned OF Mallex Smith to alternate training site and will re,main on the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed LHP Dietrich Enns to a minor league contract. Designated 3B Daniel Robertson for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site and placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the restricted list and removed him from the 40-man roster.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Julian Merryweather from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Steven Souza on 10-day IL. Recalled INF Hernan Perez from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Taylor Ward to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Mike Morin on 60-day IL retroactive to August 13. Placed LHP Brian Moran on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Brett Eibner and Humberto Mejia from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brandon Leibrandt from alternate training site. Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz and RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Justin Shafer to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Drew Smith and Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Placed LHP David Peterson on 10-day IL retroactive to August 14.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Edgar Garcia to Tampa Bay for player to be named later.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHPs Nick Mears and Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yacksel Rios on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Perdomo to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Adrian Morejon from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated S Jamal Carter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Georgie Obinna.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived RB Rodney Anderson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Pace Murphy.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson. Waived CB Marcus Sayles.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed G Phelipe Megiolaro through 2020 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Emily Sonnett to Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC through November 2020. Loaned M Jade Moore to Atletico/Madrid through February 2021.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY — Named Lauren Freeman Assistant AD for financial operations.

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Nate Gomez head men’s wrestling coach.

