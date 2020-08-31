Listen Live Sports

Turner takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

August 31, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (12-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-15, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.57 ERA) Philadelphia: Spencer Howard (0-1, 6.17 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 1; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Turner puts 16-game hit streak on the line against Phillies.

The Phillies are 11-7 against NL East opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Nationals have gone 6-9 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .360.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs.

Soto leads the Nationals with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

