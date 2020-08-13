U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
|Bandon, Ore.
|Bandon Dunes yardage: 7,214; Par: 72
|Match Play
|Round of 32
|Upper Bracket
Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142) def. Wilson Furr, Jackson, Miss. (132), 19 holes
Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (139) def. Spencer Tibbits, Vancouver, Wash. (144), 3 and 1
Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina (143) def. McClure Meissner, San Antonio, Texas (138), 2 and 1
Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Julian Perico, Peru (138), 2 and 1
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (143) def. Sam Harned, Rocklin, Calif. (144), 2 and 1
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (140) def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden (139), 4 and 2
Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137) def. Jonathan Yaun, Minneola, Fla. (143), 1 up
Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (143) def. Clay Feagler, Laguna Niguel, Calif. (139), 4 and 3
William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (142) def. James Piot, Canton, Mich. (134), 3 and 2
Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La. (143) def. Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (139), 2 and 1
Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (141), 2 and 1
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (144) def. Sandy Scott, Scotland (143), 2 and 1
Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Jack Trent, Australia (142), 3 and 2
Davis Lamb, Potomac, Md. (144) def. Trey Winstead, Baton Rouge, La. (140), 1 up
Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Noah Norton, Chico, Calif. (144), 2 up
Carson Lundell, Alpine, Utah (140) vs. Hunter Wolcott, Dickson, Tenn. (139), 3 and 2
|Round of 16
|Upper Bracket
Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (139) def. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142), 4 and 3
Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina (143), 1 up
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (140) def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (143), 3 and 2
Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137) def. Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (143), 5 and 3
Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La. (143) def. William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (142), 3 and 1
Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (144), 4 and 3
Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Davis Lamb, Potomac, Md. (144), 5 and 3
Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Carson Lundell, Alpine, Utah (140), 7 and 5
