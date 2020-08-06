Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

August 6, 2020 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Woodmont Country Club
Rockville, Md.
Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
Match Play
Round of 64

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140) def. Therese Warner, Kennenwick, Wash. (150), 2 up

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Denmark (147) def. Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (147), 1 up

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (149), 5 and 3

Maria Bohorquez, Colombia (145) def. Sofia Garcia, Paraguay (149), 6 and 5

Advertisement

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Yurika Tanida, Japan (149), 2 and 1

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (146) def. Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (148), 1 up

Emily Mahar, Australia (149) def. Micheala Williams, Brownsboro, Ala. (144), 1 up

Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Talia Campbell, New York, N.Y. (148), 6 and 5

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (142) def. Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (150), 2 and 1

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147) def. Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (148), 3 and 1

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Kirsty Hodgkins, Australia (149), 4 and 2

Marissa Kirkwood, New Castle, Pa. (146) def. Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo. (148), 4 and 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Katherine Zhu, San Jose, Calif. (150), 1 up

Addie Baggarly, Gainesville, Fla. (148) def. Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (147), 4 and 3

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149) def. Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio (144), 19 holes

Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (148) def. Vanessa Knecht, Switzerland (146), 2 and 1

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (150), 3 and 1

Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif. (147) def. Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147), 7 and 5

Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (145) def. Louise Yu, Duluth, Ga. (149), 2 and 1

Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148) def. Raquel Olmos Ros, Spain (146), 20 holes

Courtney Dow, Frisco, Texas (149) def. Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. (143), 20 holes

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148) def. Gina Kim, Durham, N.C. (147), 19 holes

Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea (149) def. Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (144), 4 and 2

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Aline Krauter, Germany (148), 2 and 1

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (150), 3 and 1

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (147) def. Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (147), 2 up

Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (149) def. Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia (145), 5 and 4

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148) def. Maria Fernanda Escauriza, Paraguay (146), 5 and 4

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Kajal Mistry, South Africa (150), 3 and 2

Lei Ye, People’s Republic of China (148) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (147), 1 up

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (144) def. Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (149), 4 and 3

Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148) def. Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas (146), 3 and 2

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old