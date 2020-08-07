Listen Live Sports

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

August 7, 2020 9:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Woodmont Country Club
Rockville, Md.
Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
Match Play
Round of 32

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140) def. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Denmark (147), 4 and 3

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Maria Bohorquez, Colombia (145), 2 up

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (146), 3 and 1

Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Emily Mahar, Australia (149), 20 holes

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147) def. Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (142), 3 and 2

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Marissa Kirkwood, New Castle, Pa. (146), 4 and 2

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Addie Baggarly, Gainesville, Fla. (148), 1 up

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149) def. Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (148), 4 and 3

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif. (147), 2 up

Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148) def. Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (145), 20 holes

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148) def. Courtney Dow, Frisco, Texas (149), 3 and 2

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea (149), 2 and 1

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (147), 3 and 2

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148) def. Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (149), 4 and 3

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Lei Ye, People’s Republic of China (148), 2 up

Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (144), 3 and 1

Round of 16

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140), 1 up

Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144), 2 and 1

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147), 2 up

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149), 21 holes

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148), 3 and 2

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148), 2 and 1

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148), 22 holes

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148), 4 and 2

