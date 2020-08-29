Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Urso, Mueller help Orlanda City beat Atlanta United

August 29, 2020 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Júnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller added a goal and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Urso, a 31-year-old Brazilian in his first MLS season, headed home a corner kick by Mueller to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Daryl Dike split a pair of defenders with a pass to Benji Michel who, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan charged, first-timed a low roller to Mueller for a side-footer into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

Advertisement

Brooks Lennon slipped a header, off a cross by Jürgen Damm, from the center of the area just inside the right post for Atlanta (3-4-0) in the in the 83rd minute.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Urso stole the ball from Pity Martinez deep in the attacking half and fed Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha for a goal that capped the scoring in the 86th.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired