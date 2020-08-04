Listen Live Sports

Vandersloot, Stevens help Sky beat Wings 82-79

August 4, 2020 8:27 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1).

Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and five assists for Dallas (2-3). Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and Allisha Gray added 12.

Ogunbawale made a wide open layup to trim Dallas’ deficit to 80-79 with 13.5 seconds left. After the Sky called timeout and the ball was moved to midcourt where, immediately after the inbound pass, the Wings trapped Vandersloot and forced a jumper ball. Dallas gained possession but, after a timeout, Parker had the last of her foul steals, poking the ball away from Dallas rookie Satou Sabally.

Vandersloot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.

The Associated Press

