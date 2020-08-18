Vandersloot’s 15 points, 15 assists lead Sky past Aces

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Azurá Stevens made a layup with 2.9 seconds left on Courtney Vandersloot’s 15th assist of the game and the Chicago Sky held off Las Vegas 84-82 on Tuesday night to snap the Aces’ seven-game winning streak.

Chicago led 82-71 with 2:40 remaining before Las Vegas scored the next 11 points, highlighted by Kayla McBride’s 3-pointer at the 17.7 mark. The Sky turned it over on an inbound play and McBride sank two free throws at 13.6 to tie it.

Vandersloot curled around a screen to the baseline and found Stevens wide open in the paint. Danielle Robinson had an open look from 3-point range at the buzzer but it came up short.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (8-4) with 18 points and Vandersloot had 15 points while tying her career high in assists. Vandersloot had 10 assists in the first half, six short of tying the WNBA single-game record. She added two in the third quarter.

Angel McCoughtry paced Las Vegas (8-3) with 17 points. McBride added 15 points, Robinson scored 13 points and A’ja Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Stevens finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Chicago. Diamond DeShields added 12 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11. The Sky trailed by seven points at halftime but scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led 64-58 entering the fourth.

It was a rematch of last season’s playoff matchup, won by the Aces on Dearica Hamby’s steal and shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with 5 seconds left.

Chicago was missing Cheyenne Parker, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

