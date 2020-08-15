Washington 15, Baltimore 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|15
|19
|15
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hays cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|023
|100
|162
|—
|15
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|110
|—
|3
E_Alberto (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gomes (1), García (1), Robles (2), Eaton (4), Alberto (10), Velazquez (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Cabrera (4), Santander (5). SB_Soto (1). SF_Cabrera (1), Kendrick (1). S_Eaton (1), Ruiz (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fedde W,1-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Harper
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone L,1-2
|4
|
|9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|Akin
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Carroll
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Holaday
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Akin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Akin (Kieboom). WP_Fedde, Carroll, Holaday.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10.
