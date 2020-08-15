Washington 15, Baltimore 3

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 15 19 15 Totals 32 3 6 3 Turner ss 5 2 3 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 1 Thames 1b 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 1 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 2 2 2 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 Cabrera 1b 3 2 1 2 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Taylor lf 1 0 1 1 Velazquez ph-ss 1 1 1 0 Soto lf 5 2 2 2 Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 Difo ss 1 0 1 0 Severino dh 4 0 0 0 Kendrick dh 5 1 1 2 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 García 2b 5 1 2 2 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 2 Hays cf 3 1 1 0 Robles cf 4 2 2 0

Washington 023 100 162 — 15 Baltimore 100 000 110 — 3

E_Alberto (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gomes (1), García (1), Robles (2), Eaton (4), Alberto (10), Velazquez (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Cabrera (4), Santander (5). SB_Soto (1). SF_Cabrera (1), Kendrick (1). S_Eaton (1), Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Fedde W,1-1 5 1-3 2 0 0 3 0 Harris 1 1 1 1 1 0 Harper 2 2 1 1 0 1

Baltimore Milone L,1-2 4 9 6 3 0 2 Akin 3 2 3 3 1 1 Carroll 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 2 Holaday 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

Akin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Akin (Kieboom). WP_Fedde, Carroll, Holaday.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.