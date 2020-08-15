Washington 15, Baltimore 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|15
|19
|15
|2
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Thames 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.412
|Difo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kendrick dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.337
|Valaika 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.380
|Velazquez ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Hays cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Washington
|023
|100
|162_15
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|110_3
|6
|1
a-doubled for Iglesias in the 8th.
E_Alberto (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gomes (1), García (1), Robles (2), Eaton (4), Alberto (10), Velazquez (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Cabrera (4), off Akin; Santander (5), off Strasburg. RBIs_Gomes 2 (4), Soto 2 (12), Kendrick 2 (6), Kieboom (2), Cabrera 2 (13), Turner (7), Eaton 2 (5), García 2 (2), Taylor (4), Santander (20), Alberto (10), Smith Jr. (6). SB_Soto (1). SF_Cabrera, Kendrick. S_Eaton, Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Robles, Gomes, Soto, Kieboom, Kendrick); Baltimore 4 (Smith Jr. 2, Santander 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 17; Baltimore 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ruiz.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|10.80
|Fedde W,1-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|69
|2.55
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|7.71
|Harper
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|8.10
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone L,1-2
|4
|
|9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|74
|4.00
|Akin
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|48
|9.00
|Carroll
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|42
|54.00
|Holaday
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Carroll 2-2, Holaday 1-1. HBP_Akin (Kieboom). WP_Fedde, Carroll, Holaday.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.