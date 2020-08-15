Washington 15, Baltimore 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 15 19 15 2 5 Turner ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .265 Thames 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Eaton rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .238 Cabrera 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .276 Taylor lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .214 Soto lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .412 Difo ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Kendrick dh 5 1 1 2 0 0 .300 García 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .400 Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .258 Gomes c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .192 Robles cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .277

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 4 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .337 Valaika 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .380 Velazquez ph-ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .136 Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Severino dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .333 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Hays cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .203

Washington 023 100 162_15 19 0 Baltimore 100 000 110_3 6 1

a-doubled for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Alberto (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gomes (1), García (1), Robles (2), Eaton (4), Alberto (10), Velazquez (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Cabrera (4), off Akin; Santander (5), off Strasburg. RBIs_Gomes 2 (4), Soto 2 (12), Kendrick 2 (6), Kieboom (2), Cabrera 2 (13), Turner (7), Eaton 2 (5), García 2 (2), Taylor (4), Santander (20), Alberto (10), Smith Jr. (6). SB_Soto (1). SF_Cabrera, Kendrick. S_Eaton, Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Robles, Gomes, Soto, Kieboom, Kendrick); Baltimore 4 (Smith Jr. 2, Santander 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 17; Baltimore 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ruiz.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 10.80 Fedde W,1-1 5 1-3 2 0 0 3 0 69 2.55 Harris 1 1 1 1 1 0 15 7.71 Harper 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 8.10

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone L,1-2 4 9 6 3 0 2 74 4.00 Akin 3 2 3 3 1 1 48 9.00 Carroll 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 2 42 54.00 Holaday 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Carroll 2-2, Holaday 1-1. HBP_Akin (Kieboom). WP_Fedde, Carroll, Holaday.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10.

