Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|16
|17
|16
|3
|7
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harrison rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.133
|Castro 2b
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Soto lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.444
|Taylor rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Kendrick dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|.357
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.133
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|2
|6
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Davis 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Al.Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nimmo cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Washington
|014
|072
|200_16
|17
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|011_4
|8
|0
E_Corbin (1). LOB_Washington 6, New York 6. 2B_Cabrera 2 (5), Soto (3), Taylor (1), McNeil (4), Ramos (2). HR_Cabrera (2), off Matz; Turner (2), off Matz; Soto (2), off Matz; Cabrera (3), off Shreve; Nimmo (2), off Doolittle. RBIs_Cabrera 5 (11), Turner 3 (5), Soto 3 (5), Kendrick (3), Gomes 2 (2), Harrison (3), Robles (5), Conforto (9), Alonso (7), Nimmo (5). SF_Harrison.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Castro, Harrison); New York 4 (Alonso, Dozier, Nimmo). RISP_Washington 8 for 17; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Al.Sánchez, Nimmo.
DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Cabrera; Castro, Difo, Cabrera).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 2-0
|6
|
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|87
|2.50
|Suero
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|9.00
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|15.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|0
|5
|91
|8.20
|Sewald
|
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|38
|13.50
|Shreve
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|4.32
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.80
|Guillorme
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Shreve 3-2. HBP_Sewald (Robles), Suero (Davis). WP_Matz.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:59.
