Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 16 17 16 3 7 Turner ss 5 2 3 3 0 1 .235 Difo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harrison rf-lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .133 Castro 2b 6 2 0 0 0 2 .313 Soto lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .444 Taylor rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .158 Kendrick dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .273 Cabrera 1b 4 3 4 5 1 0 .357 Kieboom 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .286 Gomes c 4 2 2 2 1 0 .133 Robles cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 3 2 6 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Davis 3b 2 2 0 0 1 0 .314 McNeil lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .327 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .311 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramos c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208 Al.Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297

Washington 014 072 200_16 17 1 New York 000 002 011_4 8 0

E_Corbin (1). LOB_Washington 6, New York 6. 2B_Cabrera 2 (5), Soto (3), Taylor (1), McNeil (4), Ramos (2). HR_Cabrera (2), off Matz; Turner (2), off Matz; Soto (2), off Matz; Cabrera (3), off Shreve; Nimmo (2), off Doolittle. RBIs_Cabrera 5 (11), Turner 3 (5), Soto 3 (5), Kendrick (3), Gomes 2 (2), Harrison (3), Robles (5), Conforto (9), Alonso (7), Nimmo (5). SF_Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Castro, Harrison); New York 4 (Alonso, Dozier, Nimmo). RISP_Washington 8 for 17; New York 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Al.Sánchez, Nimmo.

DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Cabrera; Castro, Difo, Cabrera).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 2-0 6 5 2 1 2 4 87 2.50 Suero 2 2 1 1 0 2 23 9.00 Doolittle 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 15.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 0-3 4 1-3 8 8 8 0 5 91 8.20 Sewald 2-3 6 6 6 2 0 38 13.50 Shreve 2 3 2 2 1 2 33 4.32 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.80 Guillorme 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Shreve 3-2. HBP_Sewald (Robles), Suero (Davis). WP_Matz.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.