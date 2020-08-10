Listen Live Sports

Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

August 10, 2020 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 16 17 16 Totals 34 4 8 3
Turner ss 5 2 3 3 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0
Difo ss 1 0 0 0 Davis 3b 2 2 0 0
Harrison rf-lf 5 0 1 1 McNeil lf 4 1 3 0
Castro 2b 6 2 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1
Soto lf 4 3 3 3 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1
Taylor rf 2 1 1 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0
Kendrick dh 4 2 1 1 Ramos c 2 0 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 3 4 5 Al.Sánchez c 1 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 5 1 1 0 Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Gomes c 4 2 2 2 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 1 1 Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0
Washington 014 072 200 16
New York 000 002 011 4

E_Corbin (1). DP_Washington 2, New York 0. LOB_Washington 6, New York 6. 2B_Cabrera 2 (5), Soto (3), Taylor (1), McNeil (4), Ramos (2). HR_Cabrera 2 (3), Turner (2), Soto (2), Nimmo (2). SF_Harrison (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin, W, 2-0 6 5 2 1 2 4
Suero 2 2 1 1 0 2
Doolittle 1 1 1 1 0 0
New York
Matz, L, 0-3 4 1-3 8 8 8 0 5
Sewald 2-3 6 6 6 2 0
Shreve 2 3 2 2 1 2
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Sewald (Robles), Suero (Davis). WP_Matz.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59.

