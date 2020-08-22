Washington 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|20
|5
|6
|4
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Turner ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Joyce dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|040
|0
|—
|4
|Washington
|201
|200
|x
|—
|5
E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). DP_Miami 2, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). SF_Kendrick (2), Robles (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castano L,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Josh A.Smith
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Tinoco
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Finnegan W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson S,6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:58.
