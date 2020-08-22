Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 5, Miami 4

August 22, 2020 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 4 7 4 Totals 20 5 6 4
Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 Turner ss 1 2 1 0
Joyce dh 3 1 1 2 Soto lf 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 Kendrick dh 1 1 0 1
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 1
Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0
J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 1 Harrison 2b 2 1 2 1
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 García ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 1
Taylor rf 2 0 0 0
Miami 000 040 0 4
Washington 201 200 x 5

E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). DP_Miami 2, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). SF_Kendrick (2), Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Castano L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Josh A.Smith 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 2
Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5
Finnegan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.

Advertisement

T_2:58.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together