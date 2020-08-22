Washington 5, Miami 4

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 4 7 4 Totals 20 5 6 4 Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 Turner ss 1 2 1 0 Joyce dh 3 1 1 2 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 Kendrick dh 1 1 0 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 1 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 1 Harrison 2b 2 1 2 1 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 García ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 1 Taylor rf 2 0 0 0

Miami 000 040 0 — 4 Washington 201 200 x — 5

E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). DP_Miami 2, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). SF_Kendrick (2), Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Castano L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 Josh A.Smith 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 2 Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Scherzer 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5 Finnegan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rainey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58.

