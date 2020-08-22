Washington 5, Miami 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 7 4 2 8 Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256 Joyce dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .263 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .282 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .529

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 20 5 6 4 4 6 Turner ss 1 2 1 0 2 0 .297 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .370 Kendrick dh 1 1 0 1 1 1 .294 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Harrison 2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .263 García ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Robles cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .171

Miami 000 040 0_4 7 2 Washington 201 200 x_5 6 1

a-singled for Harrison in the 6th.

E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Villar (8), Joyce 2 (3), J.Sánchez (1), Cabrera (17), Harrison (4), Kendrick (7), Robles (8). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). CS_Turner (3). SF_Kendrick, Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Soto). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Taylor, Kieboom.

DP_Miami 2 (Anderson, Villar, Aguilar; Villar, Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castano L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 23 5.91 Josh A.Smith 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 2 57 2.70 Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.32

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5 108 4.31 Finnegan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Rainey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.75 Hudson S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.30

Inherited runners-scored_Josh A.Smith 2-1, Tinoco 2-0, Finnegan 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58.

