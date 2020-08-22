Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 5, Miami 4

August 22, 2020 7:18 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 7 4 2 8
Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256
Joyce dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .263
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .282
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234
Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221
J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .529
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 20 5 6 4 4 6
Turner ss 1 2 1 0 2 0 .297
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .370
Kendrick dh 1 1 0 1 1 1 .294
Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Harrison 2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .263
García ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Robles cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Miami 000 040 0_4 7 2
Washington 201 200 x_5 6 1

a-singled for Harrison in the 6th.

E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Villar (8), Joyce 2 (3), J.Sánchez (1), Cabrera (17), Harrison (4), Kendrick (7), Robles (8). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). CS_Turner (3). SF_Kendrick, Robles.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Soto). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Taylor, Kieboom.

DP_Miami 2 (Anderson, Villar, Aguilar; Villar, Rojas, Aguilar).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castano L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 23 5.91
Josh A.Smith 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 2 57 2.70
Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.32
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5 108 4.31
Finnegan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Rainey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.75
Hudson S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.30

Inherited runners-scored_Josh A.Smith 2-1, Tinoco 2-0, Finnegan 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together