Washington 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|2
|8
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Joyce dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.263
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|J.Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Sierra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.529
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|20
|5
|6
|4
|4
|6
|
|Turner ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.370
|Kendrick dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|García ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Miami
|000
|040
|0_4
|7
|2
|Washington
|201
|200
|x_5
|6
|1
a-singled for Harrison in the 6th.
E_J.Sánchez (1), Dickerson (2), Scherzer (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 3. 2B_Sierra (3), Turner (5). HR_Joyce (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Villar (8), Joyce 2 (3), J.Sánchez (1), Cabrera (17), Harrison (4), Kendrick (7), Robles (8). SB_Villar (7), Turner (2). CS_Turner (3). SF_Kendrick, Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Soto). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Taylor, Kieboom.
DP_Miami 2 (Anderson, Villar, Aguilar; Villar, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano L,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|5.91
|Josh A.Smith
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|57
|2.70
|Tinoco
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.00
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|108
|4.31
|Finnegan W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Rainey H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.75
|Hudson S,6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6.30
Inherited runners-scored_Josh A.Smith 2-1, Tinoco 2-0, Finnegan 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Anderson). WP_Castano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:58.
