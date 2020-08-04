Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|4
|13
|
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.297
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.174
|Ramos dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.379
|Harrison lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.143
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.417
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|New York
|000
|210
|000_3
|10
|1
|Washington
|113
|000
|000_5
|10
|1
a-struck out for Cordell in the 8th.
E_Dozier (1), Kieboom (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). HR_Conforto (2), off Corbin; Kendrick (1), off Matz; Harrison (1), off Matz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (6), Alonso (4), Kendrick (2), Harrison 2 (2), Castro (1), Kieboom (1). SB_Harrison (1), Dozier (0). CS_Turner (2). SF_Harrison.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, Nido, Conforto); Washington 2 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 4.
GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_New York 1 (Davis, Giménez, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz L,0-2
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|78
|5.65
|Sewald
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|5.06
|Familia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.18
|Betances
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10.80
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.15
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|3.00
|Harper H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|0.00
|Rainey H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
|Guerra H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.93
|Hudson S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 3-0, Harper 2-0, Rainey 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tim Timmons; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13.
