Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

August 4, 2020 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 4 13
Nimmo lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .238
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .297
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .174
Ramos dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .318
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Giménez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 2 6
Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Kendrick 1b 4 2 4 1 0 0 .300
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .379
Harrison lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .143
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .417
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
New York 000 210 000_3 10 1
Washington 113 000 000_5 10 1

a-struck out for Cordell in the 8th.

E_Dozier (1), Kieboom (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). HR_Conforto (2), off Corbin; Kendrick (1), off Matz; Harrison (1), off Matz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (6), Alonso (4), Kendrick (2), Harrison 2 (2), Castro (1), Kieboom (1). SB_Harrison (1), Dozier (0). CS_Turner (2). SF_Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, Nido, Conforto); Washington 2 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 4.

GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_New York 1 (Davis, Giménez, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz L,0-2 3 7 5 5 0 3 78 5.65
Sewald 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 35 5.06
Familia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.18
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 10.80
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.15
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin W,1-0 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 8 102 3.00
Harper H,1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00
Rainey H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.59
Guerra H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.93
Hudson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 3-0, Harper 2-0, Rainey 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tim Timmons; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13.

