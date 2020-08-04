Listen Live Sports

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

August 4, 2020 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 5 10 5
Nimmo lf 4 1 1 0 Turner ss 3 0 0 0
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Kendrick 1b 4 2 4 1
Ramos dh 5 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0
Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 Harrison lf 3 1 1 2
Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 1
Giménez ss 4 0 2 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
Nido c 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 210 000 3
Washington 113 000 000 5

E_Dozier (1), Kieboom (1). DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 10, Washington 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). HR_Conforto (2), Kendrick (1), Harrison (1). SB_Harrison (1), Dozier (0). SF_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz L,0-2 3 7 5 5 0 3
Sewald 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Familia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin W,1-0 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 8
Harper H,1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Rainey H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hudson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tim Timmons; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13.

