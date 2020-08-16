Listen Live Sports

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

August 16, 2020 4:59 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 5 7 10
Turner ss 4 2 1 0 1 0 .289
Soto lf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .425
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258
Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .243
Harrison dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .176
a-Thames ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Robles cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264
Taylor rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .182
Difo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 1 15
Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .326
Santander rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .271
Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246
Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .307
1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .321
Severino dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .333
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Valaika ss-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .125
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Washington 300 020 010_6 8 0
Baltimore 100 003 100_5 8 1

a-popped out for Harrison in the 8th. b-struck out for Mullins in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 12, Baltimore 5. HR_Santander 2 (7), off Scherzer; Severino (5), off Scherzer. RBIs_Cabrera (14), Kieboom 2 (4), Robles (7), Suzuki (6), Santander 2 (22), Severino 3 (18). SB_Velazquez (2). CS_Harrison (1). SF_Kieboom, Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Taylor 2, Kieboom, Thames); Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr. 2, Santander). RISP_Washington 4 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Alberto.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 2-1 7 8 5 5 1 10 111 3.71
Rainey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.96
Hudson, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.68
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 34 10.57
López 4 3 2 2 0 5 55 4.50
Phillips 1 1 0 0 4 2 41 5.87
Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 27 1.80
Lakins Sr., L, 2-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 18 2.70
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-0, Phillips 1-1, Armstrong 3-0, Fry 2-0. HBP_López (Robles), Phillips (Suzuki), Armstrong (Harrison), Rainey (Núñez). WP_Scherzer, Rainey, López, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:38.

The Associated Press

