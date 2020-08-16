Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 5 7 10 Turner ss 4 2 1 0 1 0 .289 Soto lf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .425 Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .243 Harrison dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .176 a-Thames ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Robles cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Taylor rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .182 Difo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .100

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 1 15 Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Santander rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .271 Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .307 1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .321 Severino dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .333 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Valaika ss-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .125 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133

Washington 300 020 010_6 8 0 Baltimore 100 003 100_5 8 1

a-popped out for Harrison in the 8th. b-struck out for Mullins in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 12, Baltimore 5. HR_Santander 2 (7), off Scherzer; Severino (5), off Scherzer. RBIs_Cabrera (14), Kieboom 2 (4), Robles (7), Suzuki (6), Santander 2 (22), Severino 3 (18). SB_Velazquez (2). CS_Harrison (1). SF_Kieboom, Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Taylor 2, Kieboom, Thames); Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr. 2, Santander). RISP_Washington 4 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Alberto.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 2-1 7 8 5 5 1 10 111 3.71 Rainey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.96 Hudson, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.68

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 34 10.57 López 4 3 2 2 0 5 55 4.50 Phillips 1 1 0 0 4 2 41 5.87 Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 27 1.80 Lakins Sr., L, 2-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 18 2.70 Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-0, Phillips 1-1, Armstrong 3-0, Fry 2-0. HBP_López (Robles), Phillips (Suzuki), Armstrong (Harrison), Rainey (Núñez). WP_Scherzer, Rainey, López, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:38.

