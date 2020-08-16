Washington 6, Baltimore 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|7
|10
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Soto lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.425
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Harrison dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|a-Thames ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Taylor rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|Difo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|15
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.321
|Severino dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.333
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Valaika ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Washington
|300
|020
|010_6
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|003
|100_5
|8
|1
a-popped out for Harrison in the 8th. b-struck out for Mullins in the 9th.
1-ran for Núñez in the 8th.
E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 12, Baltimore 5. HR_Santander 2 (7), off Scherzer; Severino (5), off Scherzer. RBIs_Cabrera (14), Kieboom 2 (4), Robles (7), Suzuki (6), Santander 2 (22), Severino 3 (18). SB_Velazquez (2). CS_Harrison (1). SF_Kieboom, Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Taylor 2, Kieboom, Thames); Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr. 2, Santander). RISP_Washington 4 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Alberto.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 2-1
|7
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|10
|111
|3.71
|Rainey, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.96
|Hudson, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.68
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|34
|10.57
|López
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|55
|4.50
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|41
|5.87
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.80
|Lakins Sr., L, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|2.70
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_López 2-0, Phillips 1-1, Armstrong 3-0, Fry 2-0. HBP_López (Robles), Phillips (Suzuki), Armstrong (Harrison), Rainey (Núñez). WP_Scherzer, Rainey, López, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:38.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.