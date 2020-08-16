Listen Live Sports

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

August 16, 2020 4:59 pm
 
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 8 5 Totals 35 5 8 5
Turner ss 4 2 1 0 Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 3 2 0 Santander rf 4 2 2 2
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 1 Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 2 1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Harrison dh 2 0 1 0 Sisco c 4 1 1 0
a-Thames ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Severino dh 4 1 3 3
Robles cf 3 0 1 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Taylor rf 5 0 0 0 Valaika ss-1b 4 0 0 0
Difo 2b 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 300 020 010 6
Baltimore 100 003 100 5

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 12, Baltimore 5. HR_Santander 2 (7), Severino (5). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Kieboom (1), Suzuki (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer, W, 2-1 7 8 5 5 1 10
Rainey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hudson, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Means 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
López 4 3 2 2 0 5
Phillips 1 1 0 0 4 2
Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lakins Sr., L, 2-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 0
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Phillips pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_López (Robles), Phillips (Suzuki), Armstrong (Harrison), Rainey (Núñez). WP_Scherzer, Rainey, López, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:38.

