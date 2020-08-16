Washington 6, Baltimore 5

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Thames ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|300
|020
|010
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|100
|003
|100
|—
|5
E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 12, Baltimore 5. HR_Santander 2 (7), Severino (5). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Kieboom (1), Suzuki (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer, W, 2-1
|7
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|10
|Rainey, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|López
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lakins Sr., L, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
López pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Phillips pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_López (Robles), Phillips (Suzuki), Armstrong (Harrison), Rainey (Núñez). WP_Scherzer, Rainey, López, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:38.
