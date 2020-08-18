Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 8 17 8 Totals 39 5 14 5 Turner ss 6 1 2 1 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 Soto lf 4 1 2 1 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 Cabrera 3b 5 1 2 1 Ozuna rf 5 0 2 0 Suzuki dh 5 1 1 0 Adams dh 5 0 0 0 García 2b 4 1 3 0 Duvall lf 4 1 2 0 Gomes c 5 0 2 1 Camargo 2b 5 1 1 0 Thames 1b 5 0 2 3 Riley 3b 3 0 1 2 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 Inciarte cf 3 0 3 0

Washington 011 040 011 — 8 Atlanta 102 200 000 — 5

E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Voth 4 9 5 5 3 3 Suero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Romero, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bacus, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Harris, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Guerra, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Finnegan, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Tomlin 4 6 2 2 1 2 Matzek, L, 2-2 1-3 6 4 4 0 1 Minter 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0 Melancon 1 2 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44.

