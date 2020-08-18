Washington 8, Atlanta 5

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|8
|17
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|
|Turner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ozuna rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adams dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Camargo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Washington
|011
|040
|011
|—
|8
|Atlanta
|102
|200
|000
|—
|5
E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Suero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bacus, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra, H, 5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson, S, 5-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tomlin
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Matzek, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:44.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.