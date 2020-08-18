Listen Live Sports

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

August 18, 2020 11:13 pm
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 8 17 8 Totals 39 5 14 5
Turner ss 6 1 2 1 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0
Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2
Soto lf 4 1 2 1 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1
Cabrera 3b 5 1 2 1 Ozuna rf 5 0 2 0
Suzuki dh 5 1 1 0 Adams dh 5 0 0 0
García 2b 4 1 3 0 Duvall lf 4 1 2 0
Gomes c 5 0 2 1 Camargo 2b 5 1 1 0
Thames 1b 5 0 2 3 Riley 3b 3 0 1 2
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 Inciarte cf 3 0 3 0
Washington 011 040 011 8
Atlanta 102 200 000 5

E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Voth 4 9 5 5 3 3
Suero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Romero, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bacus, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harris, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Guerra, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Finnegan, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Tomlin 4 6 2 2 1 2
Matzek, L, 2-2 1-3 6 4 4 0 1
Minter 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0
Melancon 1 2 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44.

