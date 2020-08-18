Washington 8, Atlanta 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|8
|17
|8
|4
|4
|
|Turner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.417
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Suzuki dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|García 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.204
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|4
|9
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.287
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Ozuna rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Adams dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.179
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Camargo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Washington
|011
|040
|011_8
|17
|2
|Atlanta
|102
|200
|000_5
|14
|3
E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4), off Voth. RBIs_Thames 3 (6), Cabrera (16), Eaton (6), Soto (16), Gomes (5), Turner (9), d’Arnaud (14), Riley 2 (11), Freeman 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Robles 2, Turner 2, Suzuki); Atlanta 7 (Duvall, d’Arnaud, Riley 2, Ozuna). RISP_Washington 8 for 20; Atlanta 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Thames 2, Freeman. GIDP_Eaton, Suzuki, Adams.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Thames); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|3
|3
|83
|5.00
|Suero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|6.14
|Romero, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15.43
|Bacus, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Harris, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Guerra, H, 5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.79
|Finnegan, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Hudson, S, 5-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|51
|2.35
|Matzek, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|25
|4.76
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.93
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.17
|Greene
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0.79
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Bacus 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, Minter 3-1, O’Day 1-0. IBB_off Tomlin (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:44.
