Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

August 18, 2020 11:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 8 17 8 4 4
Turner ss 6 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .240
Soto lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .417
Cabrera 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .280
Suzuki dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250
García 2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .353
Gomes c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .235
Thames 1b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .204
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .267
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 14 5 4 9
Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .303
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .287
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .321
Ozuna rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Adams dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .179
Duvall lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262
Camargo 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .192
Riley 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .167
Inciarte cf 3 0 3 0 1 0 .226
Washington 011 040 011_8 17 2
Atlanta 102 200 000_5 14 3

E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4), off Voth. RBIs_Thames 3 (6), Cabrera (16), Eaton (6), Soto (16), Gomes (5), Turner (9), d’Arnaud (14), Riley 2 (11), Freeman 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Robles 2, Turner 2, Suzuki); Atlanta 7 (Duvall, d’Arnaud, Riley 2, Ozuna). RISP_Washington 8 for 20; Atlanta 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Thames 2, Freeman. GIDP_Eaton, Suzuki, Adams.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Thames); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 4 9 5 5 3 3 83 5.00
Suero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 6.14
Romero, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 15.43
Bacus, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Harris, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.15
Guerra, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.79
Finnegan, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Hudson, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin 4 6 2 2 1 2 51 2.35
Matzek, L, 2-2 1-3 6 4 4 0 1 25 4.76
Minter 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 0.93
O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.17
Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 0.79
Melancon 1 2 1 1 2 0 25 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Bacus 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, Minter 3-1, O’Day 1-0. IBB_off Tomlin (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired