Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 8 17 8 4 4 Turner ss 6 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .240 Soto lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .417 Cabrera 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Suzuki dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250 García 2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .353 Gomes c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .235 Thames 1b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .204 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .267

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 14 5 4 9 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .303 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .287 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .321 Ozuna rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261 Adams dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .179 Duvall lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262 Camargo 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .192 Riley 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .167 Inciarte cf 3 0 3 0 1 0 .226

Washington 011 040 011_8 17 2 Atlanta 102 200 000_5 14 3

E_Harris (1), Gomes (2), Ozuna (2), Matzek (1), Duvall (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Eaton (5), Soto (4), Robles (3), Swanson (7), d’Arnaud (5), Camargo (4). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Freeman (4), off Voth. RBIs_Thames 3 (6), Cabrera (16), Eaton (6), Soto (16), Gomes (5), Turner (9), d’Arnaud (14), Riley 2 (11), Freeman 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Robles 2, Turner 2, Suzuki); Atlanta 7 (Duvall, d’Arnaud, Riley 2, Ozuna). RISP_Washington 8 for 20; Atlanta 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Thames 2, Freeman. GIDP_Eaton, Suzuki, Adams.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Thames); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 4 9 5 5 3 3 83 5.00 Suero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 6.14 Romero, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 15.43 Bacus, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Harris, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.15 Guerra, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.79 Finnegan, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Hudson, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin 4 6 2 2 1 2 51 2.35 Matzek, L, 2-2 1-3 6 4 4 0 1 25 4.76 Minter 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 0.93 O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.17 Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 0.79 Melancon 1 2 1 1 2 0 25 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Bacus 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, Minter 3-1, O’Day 1-0. IBB_off Tomlin (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44.

