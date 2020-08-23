Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 9, Miami 3

August 23, 2020 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 9 11 7
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 3 2 3 3
Joyce dh 4 0 1 0 Difo ss 1 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 2
Forsythe 1b 1 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 2 1 2 1 Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Sierra cf 2 1 1 0 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 1
Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 Harrison ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Berti ph-3b 2 1 1 1 Thames 1b 3 1 1 0
J.Sánchez rf 4 0 1 1 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 García 2b 4 3 3 0
Brinson cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 2 1 0 1
Navarreto c 3 0 2 0 Robles cf 4 1 0 0
Miami 010 000 002 3
Washington 110 250 00x 9

E_Villar (3), Anderson (3). DP_Miami 1, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_J.Sánchez (1), Kendrick (2), Eaton (6). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Dickerson (3). SB_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Mejía L,0-2 3 2-3 7 4 2 2 4
Sharp 1-3 3 5 4 3 0
Leibrandt 4 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
A.Sánchez W,1-3 7 5 1 1 0 5
Harper 2 4 2 2 0 3

HBP_Mejía (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

Advertisement

T_3:12.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia