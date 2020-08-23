Washington 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|7
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Joyce dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Forsythe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Brinson cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Navarreto c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|010
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Washington
|110
|250
|00x
|—
|9
E_Villar (3), Anderson (3). DP_Miami 1, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_J.Sánchez (1), Kendrick (2), Eaton (6). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Dickerson (3). SB_Robles (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía L,0-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Sharp
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|Leibrandt
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Sánchez W,1-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Harper
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
HBP_Mejía (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:12.
