Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 9, Miami 3

August 23, 2020 4:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 0 8
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Joyce dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Forsythe 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Dickerson lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .257
Sierra cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Berti ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .255
J.Sánchez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .091
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Brinson cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .107
Navarreto c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 7 6 5
Turner ss 3 2 3 3 0 0 .316
Difo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Eaton rf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .230
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .367
Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Kendrick dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Harrison ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Thames 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .224
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
García 2b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .357
Kieboom 3b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .217
Robles cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .236
Miami 010 000 002_3 9 2
Washington 110 250 00x_9 11 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-flied out for Soto in the 8th. c-lined out for Kendrick in the 8th.

E_Villar (3), Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_J.Sánchez (1), Kendrick (2), Eaton (6). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Dickerson (3), off A.Sánchez. RBIs_Dickerson (5), Berti (4), J.Sánchez (2), Kendrick (8), Turner 3 (13), Eaton 2 (8), Kieboom (5). SB_Robles (1). CS_García (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Rojas); Washington 4 (Thames, Suzuki, Kendrick, Kieboom). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Washington 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Joyce, Aguilar, Kendrick.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Villar, Aguilar); Washington 2 (Kieboom, Turner, Thames; Kieboom, García, Thames).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía L,0-2 3 2-3 7 4 2 2 4 82 5.40
Sharp 1-3 3 5 4 3 0 34 10.13
Leibrandt 4 1 0 0 1 1 55 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Sánchez W,1-3 7 5 1 1 0 5 92 6.48
Harper 2 4 2 2 0 3 37 8.25

Inherited runners-scored_Sharp 1-0, Leibrandt 1-0. HBP_Mejía (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia