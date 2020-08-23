Washington 9, Miami 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 0 8 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Joyce dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Forsythe 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Dickerson lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .257 Sierra cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Berti ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .255 J.Sánchez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .091 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Brinson cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .107 Navarreto c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 7 6 5 Turner ss 3 2 3 3 0 0 .316 Difo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Eaton rf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .230 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .367 Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Harrison ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Thames 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .224 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 García 2b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .357 Kieboom 3b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .217 Robles cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .236

Miami 010 000 002_3 9 2 Washington 110 250 00x_9 11 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-flied out for Soto in the 8th. c-lined out for Kendrick in the 8th.

E_Villar (3), Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_J.Sánchez (1), Kendrick (2), Eaton (6). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Dickerson (3), off A.Sánchez. RBIs_Dickerson (5), Berti (4), J.Sánchez (2), Kendrick (8), Turner 3 (13), Eaton 2 (8), Kieboom (5). SB_Robles (1). CS_García (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Rojas); Washington 4 (Thames, Suzuki, Kendrick, Kieboom). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Washington 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Joyce, Aguilar, Kendrick.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Villar, Aguilar); Washington 2 (Kieboom, Turner, Thames; Kieboom, García, Thames).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejía L,0-2 3 2-3 7 4 2 2 4 82 5.40 Sharp 1-3 3 5 4 3 0 34 10.13 Leibrandt 4 1 0 0 1 1 55 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Sánchez W,1-3 7 5 1 1 0 5 92 6.48 Harper 2 4 2 2 0 3 37 8.25

Inherited runners-scored_Sharp 1-0, Leibrandt 1-0. HBP_Mejía (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.