Washington 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|8
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Joyce dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Forsythe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Sierra cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Berti ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|J.Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Brinson cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Navarreto c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|7
|6
|5
|
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.367
|Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Harrison ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|García 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.217
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Miami
|010
|000
|002_3
|9
|2
|Washington
|110
|250
|00x_9
|11
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-flied out for Soto in the 8th. c-lined out for Kendrick in the 8th.
E_Villar (3), Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_J.Sánchez (1), Kendrick (2), Eaton (6). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Dickerson (3), off A.Sánchez. RBIs_Dickerson (5), Berti (4), J.Sánchez (2), Kendrick (8), Turner 3 (13), Eaton 2 (8), Kieboom (5). SB_Robles (1). CS_García (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Rojas); Washington 4 (Thames, Suzuki, Kendrick, Kieboom). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Washington 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Joyce, Aguilar, Kendrick.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Villar, Aguilar); Washington 2 (Kieboom, Turner, Thames; Kieboom, García, Thames).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía L,0-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|4
|82
|5.40
|Sharp
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|34
|10.13
|Leibrandt
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Sánchez W,1-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|92
|6.48
|Harper
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|37
|8.25
Inherited runners-scored_Sharp 1-0, Leibrandt 1-0. HBP_Mejía (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.